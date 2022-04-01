Multi #1 International Best-Selling Author Jennifer S. Wilkov Announces the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference and Call For Speakers

Speak Up Women Emphasizes the Importance of Speaking Up to Make Change Where Change Is Necessary and Calls for Speakers to Contribute Their Encouragement in All Fields – Personally, Professionally and For a Cause

BROOKLYN, N.Y., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, founder and CEO of Speak Up World LLC, (http://www.SpeakUpWomen.com), Jennifer S. Wilkov announces the 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference virtually online on Saturday, April 30, 2022. Starting at 9 A.M., participants will engage in virtual talks about the importance of speaking up in women's personal and professional lives and for causes they care about to create change where change is necessary.

"I see a lot of women not speaking up or out, held back by unwarranted fears. 'Speak Up Women' cultivates momentum for women to drive forward their own passionate personal and professional agendas and causes. 'Speak Up Women' is going to fulfill some dreams and create new ones. It's going to provide a higher level of strength, capability, and courage for women to come together as women in support of women, as well as having a good time and knowing that's okay," says Wilkov.

Speak Up Women is a series of virtual women's conferences and a community devoted to women's empowerment and self-expression. It's a new community for women to connect, collaborate, create, and celebrate each other amongst colleagues and friends. Speak Up Women encourages women to amplify their successes, support others with theirs, and accelerate their own projects, businesses, and organizations. It helps women connect with like-minded individuals in support of mutually aligned interests, passions, and values. Jennifer's mission with this community is to help women overcome their fears of speaking up, whether for a social cause or a personal or professional goal.

Speak Up Women has been featured in Bloomberg Business, HuffPost Business, CityBizList, and more and in videos on YourTango.com and on The Work Smart - Speak Up Podcast.

Conversations at the Speak Up Women Conference will include discussions on health, resilience, diversity, the workplace, entrepreneurship, women's communities, and more.

"Speak Up Women will provide participants with the nuts-and-bolts information that will enable them to drive forward their passionate personal and professional agendas and causes; empower them to use their voice; and create change where change is necessary. It's a new kind of conference, where every participant walks away stronger and more knowledgeable – more fearless – than when they first entered," Wilkov says.

The 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference announces its Call For Speakers. Applications will be accepted through the website only and must by received by April 10, 2022. Applications will be reviewed for the April conference and for the fall conference as well. Speakers will need to provide the information requested along with providing their alignment with the core values of the Speak Up Women Community.

The 2022 April Speak Up Women Conference is a one-day immersive. It is one of two conferences offered twice a year in the spring and fall. As a result of her miraculous recovery from Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer including seven near-death experiences between 2017 and 2019, with five of them in 2019 alone, Ms. Wilkov is committed to helping women everywhere speak up in their personal and professional relationships and for causes they care about to help them live the lives they imagine today.

About Jennifer S. Wilkov .

Jennifer is a multi #1 international best-selling award-winning author, a TED/keynote speaker, a producer, an award-winning freelance writer, a respected book business and entertainment development consultant, and entrepreneur.

In May 2016, after successfully producing the inaugural Speak Up Women Conference at the United Nations in New York City, she completed the Grand Canyon Rim to Rim hike in a single day, 23.5 miles in 15.5 hours. In July 2016, she summited Mt. Kilimanjaro and came down to a life-threatening cancer diagnosis of Advanced Stage IV Non Small Cell Lung Cancer in November 2016. For the next 5 years, she lived and nearly died and came back again through seven near-death experiences, including five of them in 2019 alone. She has miraculously recovered and continues to encourage others, especially women, to live their lives to the fullest. She is a beacon to remind them that they have the right to remain fabulous, no matter what the situations, circumstances, or experiences they are challenged by.

Jennifer fans the flames of the Human Spirit in each audience member and empowers them to tell their stories, express them transparently, leap powerfully into their lives and, at last, live the lives they've imagine.

