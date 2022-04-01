SUNPOWER SHAREHOLDER ALERT BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Reminds Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 of Lead Plaintiff Deadline in Class Action Lawsuit Against SunPower Corporation - SPWR

NEW ORLEANS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF") and KSF partner, former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., remind investors that they have until April 18, 2022 to file lead plaintiff applications in a securities class action lawsuit against SunPower Corporation SPWR, if they purchased the Company's securities between August 3, 2021 and January 20, 2022, inclusive (the "Class Period"). This action is pending in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California.
What You May Do
If you purchased shares of SunPower as above and would like to discuss your legal rights and how this case might affect you and your right to recover for your economic loss, you may, without obligation or cost to you, contact KSF Managing Partner Lewis Kahn toll-free at 1-877-515-1850 or via email (lewis.kahn@ksfcounsel.com), or visit https://www.ksfcounsel.com/cases/nasdaqgs-spwr/ to learn more. If you wish to serve as a lead plaintiff in this class action, you must petition the Court by April 18, 2022.
About the Lawsuit
SunPower and certain of its executives are charged with failing to disclose material information during the Class Period, violating federal securities laws.
On January 20, 2022, the Company disclosed that it had "identified a cracking issue that developed over time in certain factory-installed connectors" and that replacement of the connectors would cause the Company to incur "approximately $27 million of supplier-quality related charges in fourth quarter 2021 and approximately $4 million in the first quarter of 2022."
On this news, shares of SunPower fell $3.22 per share, or 16.9%, to close at $15.80 per share on January 21, 2022, on unusually heavy trading volume.
The case is Jaszczyszyn v. SunPower Corporation, et al., No. 22-cv-956.
