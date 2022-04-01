Exults Digital Marketing Is Exhibiting at the Mass Torts Made Perfect Conference in Las Vegas

Exults Digital Marketing is excited to exhibit and be a sponsor at the Mass Torts Made Perfect Conference which gathers plaintiff attorneys for a grand event this April in Las Vegas.

LAS VEGAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Exults is the sponsor of the opening night gala. In addition, the team is also conducting a session titled "ACE IN THE HOLE – IS THAT YOU? LEVERAGING LEADERSHIP MESSAGING TO THE DIGITAL PLATFORMS" at 10:30 a.m on April 5th.

The Mass Torts Made Perfect (MTMP) conference will take place April 5-7th at the Wynn/Encore Hotel. This event serves as a place for plaintiff attorneys to network and learn about the top mass tort, class action lawsuits and partner with a variety of vendors serving the industry.

MTMP's mission is to keep plaintiff attorneys connected by hosting bi-annual conferences, along with webinars covering essential topics for these individuals. Some of the topics that will be discussed this April are:

Branding

Web development

Digital PR

Search engine optimization

Efficient financing

Growing a firm

Digital marketing

Technology

Process streamlining

Trial Law

Taxes

Litigation

More

Attendees will have the opportunity to attend various sessions and network. MTMP serves as a great opportunity to learn about the latest news in the industry as well as form business partnerships.

The Exults team is exhibiting at Booth #63 and will be happy to schedule a meeting to go over your firm's online presence.

To learn more about MTMP, register, view the agenda or learn about the exhibitors and sponsors attending the event visit their website https://mtmp.com

More About Exults Digital Marketing

Exults is a results-driven internet marketing agency that provides their clients with the tools and services to meet their unique business goals.

Exults Premier Service List Includes:

Digital Branding

Project Management Software

Sponsored Search

Website Development

eCommerce Development

Search Engine Optimization

Social Media Marketing

Digital PR

Metaverse Development

Contact Exults today if you are interested in rebranding your company for the digital world, sparking meaningful engagement, and generating increased sales. Visit Exults online or call 866-999-4736 for more information.

