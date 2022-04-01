Statement by Minister Hussen on Ramadan

Tomorrow, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Tomorrow, Muslims in Canada and around the world will mark the start of the holy month of Ramadan.

Ramadan is a time for reflection. Over the coming month, Muslims will fast from sunrise to sunset, breaking their fast with dates and a shared meal, iftar. This month is also a time for the community to come together spiritually by taking part in nightly prayers. Many members of the Muslim community will renew their commitments to better themselves and the world around them through acts of charity, continued empathy and generosity to those who need it most.

Ramadan is also an opportunity to celebrate and recognize the incredible contributions of Muslim Canadians to our country. Muslim Canadians are a part of what makes Canada what it is today. However, they continue to be targeted by unacceptable hate crimes and discrimination.

Our government is taking action to tackle hate and discrimination by renewing the federal Anti-Racism Strategy, working on the creation of a new National Action Plan on Combatting Hate, and appointing a Special Representative on Combatting Islamophobia. These are important steps. We will continue to work with affected communities and individuals in our shared fight against the forces that seek to divide us.

As Minister of Housing and Diversity and Inclusion, I extend my best wishes to everyone observing this sacred month. Ramadan Mubarak!

