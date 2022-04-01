Window World Makes $1.5 Million Donation to Wilkes Community College Scholarship Fund

School Renames Campus Building to Honor America's Largest Replacement Window Company

NORTH WILKESBORO, N.C. , April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Window World®, America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, confirms its commitment to the communities it serves with a significant donation to secure higher education opportunities for future generations.

Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth recently presented Wilkes Community College (WCC) in Wilkesboro, North Carolina, with a $1.5 million donation to the WCC Education Promise Scholarship Fund.

In honor of the donation, the college renamed Alumni Hall on its campus "Window World Hall."

"As a Wilkes native, I was born and raised in this beautiful county. That's why I consider it an honor to be able to give back to the community," said Window World Chairman and CEO Tammy Whitworth. "If we invest in our community, future generations will return the favor, and the effect will ripple out for generations to come — making Wilkes a destination, not just for those who were born here but for anyone looking to relocate somewhere great."

The WCC Education Promise fund ensures any qualifying high school graduate in Wilkes, Ashe and Alleghany Counties in North Carolina can get a college degree from Wilkes Community College tuition-free. Click here for more information about the WCC Education Promise program and its requirements.

"We consider Tammy Whitworth and the entire team at Window World as hometown heroes. They are generous donors, true community leaders and passionate advocates for education," said Wilkes Community College President Jeff Cox. "We are grateful for your tremendous generosity and the continued support of our students and the future of Wilkes County."

Window World's commitment to WCC continues next month with its title sponsorship of MerleFest, one of the premier music festivals in the country and the primary fundraising event for the college, funding scholarships, capital projects and other educational needs. The festival runs from April 28 to May 1, 2022.

About Window World®

Window World®, headquartered in North Wilkesboro, N.C., is America's largest replacement window and exterior remodeling company, with more than 200 locally owned franchises nationwide. Founded in 1995, the company sells and installs windows, siding, doors and other exterior products, with over 21 million windows sold to date. Window World is an ENERGY STAR® partner and its windows, vinyl siding and Therma-Tru doors have all earned the Good Housekeeping Seal. Through its charitable foundation, Window World Cares®, Window World and its franchisees provide funding for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®. Since its inception in 2008, the foundation has raised over $13 million for St. Jude. Window World also supports veterans and the military through its Window World Military Initiative (WWMI). WWMI defines Window World's commitment to honor and serve America's veterans, active military and military families across the entire franchise system by focusing on three pillars: Careers, Community Outreach and Partnerships. The Veterans Airlift Command has been a partner since 2008. During that time, Window World has contributed over $2.5 million in flights and donations to the organization. For more information, visit WindowWorld.com or call 1-800 NEXTWINDOW. For home improvement and energy efficiency tips, décor ideas and more, follow Window World on Facebook and Twitter.

