ManpowerGroup to Announce 1st Quarter 2022 Earnings Results

MILWAUKEE, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ManpowerGroup MAN, the world leader in innovative workforce solutions, today announced that it plans to release 1st quarter earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, April 19, 2022. Management will discuss the results the same day in a live webcast at 7:30 a.m. Central Time (8:30 a.m. Eastern Time), which can be accessed on the company's website.
The webcast will be available for replay at the same URL beginning at 10:30 a.m. Central Time (11:30 a.m. Eastern Time) on April 19, 2022. The replay will remain available for 30 days in this location. Supplemental financial information referenced in the webcast and the text of the 1st quarter press release can be found on the company's website, in the section titled "Financial Information," after 7:30 a.m. Central Time on April 19, 2022.
About ManpowerGroup
ManpowerGroup® MAN, the leading global workforce solutions company, helps organizations transform in a fast-changing world of work by sourcing, assessing, developing and managing the talent that enables them to win. We develop innovative solutions for hundreds of thousands of organizations every year, providing them with skilled talent while finding meaningful, sustainable employment for millions of people across a wide range of industries and skills. Our expert family of brands – Manpower, Experis and Talent Solutions – creates substantially more value for candidates and clients across more than 75 countries and territories and has done so for over 70 years. We are recognized consistently for our diversity - as a best place to work for Women, Inclusion, Equality and Disability and in 2022 ManpowerGroup was named one of the World's Most Ethical Companies for the 13th year - all confirming our position as the brand of choice for in-demand talent. For more information, visit www.manpowergroup.com.
SOURCE ManpowerGroup
