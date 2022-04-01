Message from the Governor General following Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous delegation

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - This is a historic and emotional day for Indigenous peoples across Canada. I am grateful for the words of His Holiness Pope Francis, who took to heart what he heard this week. This was a meaningful apology we have waited a long time to hear.
Today, I am optimistic. Although the scars of residential schools remain, Indigenous peoples have renewed hope that healing is possible. Despite all we have suffered and all we have lost, we are still here. We are still strong.
The apology is one step on the road to reconciliation, but it is just that: one step. We must always strive to acknowledge the pain and the truth of our history. It's about stories—my story, your story, our peoples' stories. Hearing our truths will guide us on our path towards reconciliation.
This is a hopeful day, but it must be backed by action. I am pleased His Holiness has committed to visiting Canada to continue the reconciliation journey with Indigenous peoples on their own lands. And, as I have done throughout my life, I am ready to do the hard work, to hold difficult conversations, and to encourage wisdom and compassion.
In Inuktitut, we say ajuinnata—a promise to never give up, to persevere. Let us all raise our voices, across Canada, in the spirit of ajuinnata, to build understanding, respect and reconciliation.
Mary Simon
Stay connected:
Follow GovernorGeneralCanada on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.
SOURCE Governor General of Canada
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.