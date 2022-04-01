Lawsuitforms.org Announces the Release of New Lawsuit Answer Forms

Lawsuitforms.org is happy to announce the rollout of their new lawsuit answer form package. This legal guide allows anyone to respond to a civil lawsuit in U.S. state courts without an attorney.
PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- When someone is sued, having a competent attorney by their side is always a good idea. Unfortunately, affordable legal representation is often out of reach. What if a person can't afford to spend $10,000-$20,000 on an attorney? How do they represent themselves in court?
Lawuitforms.org is proud to announce the rollout of their new legal answer forms for responding to a civil lawsuit in state court. Their legal answer forms and guides offer a way to respond to a civil lawsuit for those who cannot afford the high cost of hiring an attorney.
All of our forms and guides include:
- MS Word pleading templates for drafting an answer to a civil complaint.
- PDF templates that can be printed and filled out by hand if using the MS Word templates is not desired.
- Easy to follow instructions, written in a concise, straightforward format with a minimum of legal jargon.
Media Contact
Justin Steffen, Lawsuitforms.org, 1 9715709225, info@lawsuitforms.org
SOURCE Lawsuitforms.org
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.