MAZDA CANADA REPORTS SALES FOR MARCH 2022

RICHMOND HILL, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Mazda Canada Inc. (MCI) today reported March sales of 5,810 vehicles, representing a decrease of 15.7 percent versus March 2021. Sales year-to-date (YTD) are 12,919, which is a decrease of 14.1 percent compared to the first quarter of 2021.
MARCH AND Q1 2022 HIGHLIGHTS:
- Mazda3 finished the month and Q1 with strong results, up 3.3 percent year-over-year and 15.6 percent in the first quarter.
- CX-3 sales jumped 34.5 percent compared to March 2021 and are up 20.2 percent for the quarter.
- CX-9 recorded the second-best March sales month in its 16-year history, topped only by the previous March sales record set last year.
- MX-30 EV had the strongest sales month since launch as consumers in B.C. and Quebec look for ways to escape gas price hikes.
March
March
YOY
YTD
YTD
YOY
2022
2021
Change
2022
2021
Change
Mazda3
1,195
1,157
3.3%
3,072
2,657
15.6%
Mazda6
0
124
-100.0%
0
415
-100.0%
MX-5
115
220
-47.7%
292
318
-8.2%
Passenger Car
1,310
1,501
-12.7%
3,364
3,390
-0.8%
MX-30
147
0
0.0%
244
0
0.0%
CX-3
842
626
34.5%
1,815
1,510
20.2%
CX-30
714
1,158
-38.3%
1,207
2,409
-49.9%
CX-5
2,329
3,017
-22.8%
5,442
6,437
-15.5%
CX-9
468
587
-20.3%
847
1,296
-34.6%
Light Truck
4,500
5,388
-16.5%
9,555
11,652
-18.0%
MAZDA TOTAL
5,810
6,889
-15.7%
12,919
15,042
-14.1%
Mazda Canada Inc. is responsible for the sales and marketing, customer service and parts support of Mazda vehicles in Canada. Headquartered in Richmond Hill, Ontario, Mazda Canada has a nationwide network of 163 dealerships. For additional information, visit Mazda Canada's media website at www.media.mazda.ca.
SOURCE Mazda Canada Inc.
