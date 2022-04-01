COMPREHENSIVE HEALTHCARE SYSTEMS ANNOUNCES CHAIRMAN RESIGNATION

CALGARY, AB, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. CHS (the "Company" or "CHS"), an industry leader in Healthcare Benefits Administration software and services, announces the resignation of Dr. Hassan Mohaideen as Chairman of the Company, member of the board of directors (the "Board"), effective April 1, 2022.
The Board thanks Dr. Hassan for his contribution, leadership, dedication and service to CHS.
Chris Cosgrove, Chief Executive Officer and President of CHS, and member of the Board, has been appointed Chairman of the Board effective April 1, 2022.
About Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.
Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. is a corporation incorporated under the laws of the Province of Alberta and is the parent company of Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc. (Delaware). The Company is a vertically integrated software as a services (SaaS) company focused on digitizing healthcare with Telehealth and Healthcare Benefits Administration solutions, providing reliable and high-volume transaction capable systems. The Company's state of the art HPS Novus Healthcare Welfare and Benefits Administration (HWBA) SaaS platform is used by clients for all aspects of healthcare benefit administration (including insurance companies, hospitals, doctors and labor unions, through various corporation in which the majority shareholder has controlling ownership), providing healthcare administrative software, licensing and maintenance services.
Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
SOURCE Comprehensive Healthcare Systems Inc.
