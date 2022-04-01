Art Contest Opportunity for Wisconsin Public School Students

WEA Member Benefits' seventh annual student art contest focuses on capturing life's magical moments.

MADISON, Wis., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Life is full of magical moments is the theme of the seventh annual student art contest sponsored by WEA Member Benefits and the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc.

Young artists are invited to submit pieces that focus on capturing an uplifting moment. Through art, we are celebrating what makes life's moments so magical. This could be a moment the student or someone witnessed or felt happiness, love, or joy, a moment in time they wish they could freeze or revisit, or a moment they look forward to or cherish.

Monetary prizes from the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc., will be awarded to ten student winners, and one student artist will receive the "Loeymae Lange Best in Class" award. The "Best in Class" award is named in memory of Loeymae Lange, a former art teacher at Cooper Elementary School in Burlington, Wisconsin. Her brother, Dr. Paul Lange, and his wife June continue to honor Loeymae's legacy and have recently established an endowment gift to the WEA Member Benefits Foundation, Inc. The Langes established the endowment in 2022 to honor Paul's sister, her love for the arts, and all she did to inspire students. Her legacy will live on through this generous gift in the form of monetary prizes for art contest winners.

"Life truly is full of magical moments, and this year we are excited to see it captured through students' perspectives and artistic expressions," said David Kijek, WEA Member Benefits President and CEO. "It's wonderful to be able to recognize and reward talented students and teachers in Wisconsin, and we thank the Langes for the additional financial support to be able to do so. We hope other individuals will join in donating to the Foundation to help fund future opportunities for budding artists."

The deadline to enter the 2022 student art contest is Friday, May 6, 2022. Finalists will be announced in May. More information about the art contest, including contest rules, eligibility, and art submission information is available at weabenefits.com/studentartcontest.

