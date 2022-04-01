DCCM Acquires Miller Survey Group, further expanding its surveying services in the Houston area

DCCM, a national provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management services based in Houston, Texas, is pleased to announce the acquisition of Miller Survey Group.

MIAMI and HOUSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Miller Survey Group is a Houston-based land surveying firm that provides a full spectrum of professional surveying services to both public and private sector entities in Houston and surrounding areas. Their firm is known for the management, personnel, technology, and equipment resources to meet the demands of a wide range of projects. In acquiring Miller Survey Group, DCCM is expanding its existing partnership with industry veteran Jack Miller, PE, and engaging in partnership with Brian Wilson, RPLS, who will continue in their roles as Managing Partner and Partner/Director of Surveying of Miller Survey Group, respectively.

"This is such an exciting growth moment for the DCCM family, and we're delighted to have found a company partner whose mission aligns with our vision for strategic growth, commitment to developing and investing in staff, and an unrelenting focus on client service," said James F. (Jim) Thompson, PE, DBIA, CEO of DCCM. "Given the extent of Miller Survey Groups' experience, adding them to the DCCM family will allow our team to continue to build the best surveying services for our growing customer base."

"The investment by DCCM is great news for Miller Survey Group and its stakeholders," said Jack Miller. "I am very excited about the prospect of expanding my working relationship alongside Jim Thompson and DCCM to capitalize on the enormous potential we have to contribute to DCCM's expansion plans."

"We were looking for the right fit, and I am confident that we have found it here," said Brian Wilson. "Becoming part of the DCCM family of companies and its culture of growth unlocks tremendous opportunity for our staff. We are looking forward to contributing to DCCM's growth here in Texas and nationally."

Elie Azar, Managing Director of White Wolf, added, "We are excited to welcome Miller Survey to the DCCM family and to further expand our surveying services throughout the Houston metro area. We look forward to partnering with the entire team and supporting them in their continued growth initiatives."

About Miller Survey Group

Miller Survey Group is a full-service, Houston-based land surveying firm that provides services to both public and private sector entities. Miller Survey Group has particular expertise in boundary, topographic/design, construction, and underground utility locations.

For more information, please visit: http://www.millersurvey.com/.

About DCCM

DCCM is a provider of design, consulting, and program & construction management professional services focusing on infrastructure marketplaces throughout the public and private sectors. Through a family of complementary brand companies, DCCM serves a variety of end markets while offering a national reach.

DCCM is aggressively hiring key industry professionals in all disciplines and is actively seeking further acquisition opportunities throughout North America.

For more information, please visit: http://www.dccm.com.

About White Wolf

White Wolf is a private investment firm that began operations in late 2011 and is focused on management buyouts, recapitalizations and investments in leading middle market companies. In general, White Wolf seeks both private equity and private credit investment opportunities in companies that are headquartered in North America with $10 million to $200 million in revenues. Preferred industries include: manufacturing, business services, information technology, security, aerospace and defense, government services, and infrastructure services.

For more information, please visit: http://www.whitewolfcapital.com.

