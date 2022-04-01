Webster Financial Corporation Declares Preferred Dividend

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Webster Financial Corporation WBS, the holding company for Webster Bank, N.A. and its HSA Bank division, announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend on its Series G Preferred Stock, of $16.25 per share ($0.40625 per each depositary share), payable April 18, 2022, to shareholders of record on April 8, 2022.
About Webster Financial Corporation
Webster Financial Corporation WBS is the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association and its HSA Bank division. Webster is a leading commercial bank in the Northeast that provides a wide range of financial solutions across three differentiated lines of business: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking and its HSA Bank division, which is one of the country's largest providers of employee benefits solutions. Headquartered in Stamford, CT, Webster is a values-guided organization with more than $65 billion in assets. Its core footprint spans the northeastern U.S. from New York to Massachusetts, with certain businesses operating in extended geographies. Webster Bank is a member of the FDIC and an equal housing lender. For more information about Webster, including past press releases and the latest annual report, visit the Webster website at www.websterbank.com
