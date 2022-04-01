Global Food Safety Testing Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Food Safety Testing Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global food safety testing market reached a value of US$ 19.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 33.4 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 9.97% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Poor hygiene during food preparation and processing can lead to contamination and serious diseases, such as diarrhea and cancer. As a result, governing agencies of various countries are implementing stringent food safety guidelines to ensure that food products undergo vigorous testing procedures before being sold in the market. Food safety testing focuses on detecting the presence of potential toxicants, such as harmful organisms, pathogens, preservatives, and chemicals, among different food products. It also assists in identifying adverse effects, maintaining food hygiene, and preventing and controlling foodborne illnesses.
Food Safety Testing Market Trends:
Rising instances of food adulteration and contamination are among the major risk factors for the spread of foodborne diseases that contribute significantly to healthcare costs. This represents one of the key factors catalyzing the need for food safety testing across the globe. It ensures in maintain the quality of food products, which avoids potential health hazards to consumers. Moreover, the growing consumption of packaged food products on account of rapid urbanization, busy lifestyles, and improving income levels is bolstering the market growth. The growing awareness among individuals about food hygiene and safety is also driving the market.
Apart from this, automation, versatility, and the speed of analysis, along with stringent regulatory frameworks on food safety, are encouraging food processors to adopt immunoassays (IAs) in food testing. Furthermore, leading market players are introducing polymerase chain reaction (PCR) kits, standard and chromogenic media, and immune sera for the fast and qualitative detection of pathogens in real-time. They are also focusing on developing methods that help minimize the time and cost of food testing while ensuring accurate results. This is anticipated to positively influence the adoption of food safety testing worldwide.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ADPEN Laboratories Inc., ALS Limited, AsureQuality Limited, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Bureau Veritas, DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas), Eurofins Scientific, Intertek Group plc, Merieux NutriSciences, NEOGEN Corporation, NSF International, SGS SA and TUV SUD.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global food safety testing market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global food safety testing market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the food tested?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global food safety testing market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Food Safety Testing Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Type
6.1 Pathogen
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Genetically Modified Organism
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Chemical and Toxin
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Others
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Food Tested
7.1 Meat and Meat Products
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Dairy and Dairy Products
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 Cereals, Grains and Pulses
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 Processed Food
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 Others
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Technology
8.1 Agar Culturing
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 PCR-based Assay
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Immunoassay-based
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Others
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ADPEN Laboratories Inc.
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2 ALS Limited
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 AsureQuality Limited
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Bureau Veritas
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 DNV AS (Stiftelsen Det Norske Veritas)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.7 Eurofins Scientific
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Intertek Group plc
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Merieux NutriSciences
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 NEOGEN Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 NSF International
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12 SGS SA
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.13 TUV SUD
14.3.13.1 Company Overview
14.3.13.2 Product Portfolio
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9anvqx
