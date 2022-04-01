Mine - Design - Execute Process Designs With Mavim & The Power Platform

The recent acquisition of Minit and Microsoft makes it easier than ever for a broad audience to mine, design, and execute their processes with Mavim & Microsoft.

AMSTERDAM and BOSTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Yesterday Microsoft announced the acquisition of Minit to add to their portfolio of business applications in the Power Platform. This recent development makes it easier than ever for a broad audience to mine, design, and execute their processes with Mavim & Microsoft. The Minit acquisition makes it possible for customers to gain access to an enterprise grade process discovery tool in order to better understand the as-is state of their processes. With the integration between Mavim and the PowerPlatform, Mavim can leverage that input as a process design and simplify the governance and execution with the Power Platform.

With the push of a button, customers will be able to move from "as-is" to "to-be" and "as-automated".

Industry insiders will note that Microsoft has shifted over the past few years from being a technology focused vendor to a more industry solution focused player. The introduction of Microsoft's industry solutions demonstrate this. Now Microsoft is supporting customers with industry knowledge & pre-defined business process blueprints to support the implementation of business-critical applications like Dynamics 365. Together, Microsoft's industry knowledge and Mavim's cutting edge process technology make it possible to ensure these systems are delivered with a better fit for the organization and reduced time on solution modeling which ultimately delivers faster time to value for the customer.

The Minit acquisition is a logical next step in putting processes at the center of the conversation with customers about how they work today and how they want to work in the future with Microsoft.

About Mavim

For complex global organizations that are changing or re-inventing their operating models in order to respond quickly in a rapidly shifting environment, Mavim provides software that enables digital transformation. Through the development of our product, we create context and visibility for companies who face the challenges associated with changes in technology, competition, and consumer behavior. In short—we provide simplicity in a world of increasing complexity. With offices in Amsterdam, Boston and Bangalore, Mavim has a global customer base that numbers over a million end-users worldwide.

