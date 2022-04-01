EverGlade Consulting Formalizes Charleston, SC Headquarters with New Office Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- EverGlade Consulting ("EverGlade"), has opened an office location in Charleston, South Carolina as part of its expansion into the Southeast, formalizing its headquarter's location.
EverGlade recently announced the appointment of Charleston resident Andrew Stiles as Principal in the group and will use this new location as a means of recruiting local talent and new clients into the firm. The company currently works with a variety of life sciences and defense companies in the Southeast and plans to use its new Charleston location to further expand into this important region.
"While EverGlade has its roots in Washington, D.C. as a virtual company, Charleston is home," commented Daniel Paterson, Chief Operating Officer and Charleston resident. "The industrial base matches the profile of companies we are hoping to attract. New and fast-growing companies in the life sciences, defense, and technology sectors are choosing the Southeast and cities like Charleston. As such, we felt we needed a physical presence to grow our business alongside these exciting companies and truly have boots-on-ground where the novel technology and ideas are being developed."
"Since 2017 South Carolina is a clear leader in the growth of life sciences in the Southeast, and the addition of professional service firms like EverGlade to our state's ecosystem is key in continuing to support the sector and its growth," noted SCBIO CEO James Chappell.
EverGlade expects to officially open the office on April 4. The company plans to recruit for positions in regulatory affairs, quality assurance, program management, project management, and government contract administration and compliance as part of its Southeast expansion plan.
About EverGlade Consulting:
EverGlade Consulting is a consulting firm with employees across the country, that helps clients navigate the federal landscape. We are inspired by technology-driven companies whose focus is to secure non-dilutive funding from the federal government. We offer services ranging from opportunity identification and proposal support through post-award contract management and compliance with federal regulations at agencies including ASPR, BARDA, NIH, CDC, DHS, FEMA, JPEO, DTRA, DLA, and DARPA.
For additional information about EverGlade Consulting, visit: https://www.EverGlade.com
About SCBIO:
SCBIO is a statewide, not-for-profit, public/private life sciences industry association and economic development organization formed to actively promote, build, support, expand, and convene South Carolina's life sciences industry.
For additional information about SCBIO, visit www.SCBIO.org.
Media Contact: info@everglade.com
SOURCE EverGlade Consulting
