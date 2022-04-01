MFDA announces disciplinary proceeding in respect of Clive Wilkins

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada (the "MFDA") has commenced disciplinary proceedings in respect of Clive George Wilkins (the "Respondent"). In its Notice of Hearing dated March 21, 2022 (the "Notice of Hearing"), Staff of the MFDA alleges that the Respondent engaged in the following conduct contrary to the By-laws, Rules and/or Policies of the MFDA:

Allegation #1 : Between August 3, 2011 and July 4, 2018, the Respondent borrowed monies from clients, which gave rise to conflicts or potential conflicts of interest that the Respondent failed to disclose to the Member or otherwise ensure were addressed by the exercise of responsible business judgment influenced only by the best interests of the clients, contrary to the Member's policies and procedures and MFDA Rules 1.1.2, 2.1.1, 2.1.41, and 2.5.1.

Allegation #2 : Between February and April 2020, the Respondent made false or misleading statements to the Member and the MFDA during the course of investigations into his conduct, contrary to MFDA Rule 2.1.1.

The first appearance in this proceeding will take place by teleconference before a Hearing Panel of the MFDA's Central Regional Council on June 9, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern), or as soon thereafter as the appearance can be held, to schedule a date for the commencement of the hearing on the merits and to address any other procedural issues. The appearance will be open to the public, except as may be required for the protection of confidential matters. Members of the public who would like to listen to the teleconference should contact hearings@mfda.ca to obtain particulars.

A copy of the Notice of Hearing is available on the MFDA website at www.mfda.ca. During the period described in the Notice of Hearing, the Respondent conducted business in the St. Catharines, Ontario area.

____________________________________ 1 On June 30, 2021, amendments to MFDA Rule 2.1.4 came into effect. As the conduct addressed in this proceeding pre-dated the amendment to the Rule, the contravention of MFDA Rule 2.1.4 that is addressed in this Notice of Hearing is of the version of MFDA Rule 2.1.4 that was in effect between February 27, 2006 and June 30, 2021.

SOURCE Mutual Fund Dealers Association of Canada