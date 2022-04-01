Trulieve to Launch Adult-Use Sales at Napa Retail Location

Harvest of Napa recently named "Best Dispensary" for the third time
TALLAHASSEE, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Trulieve Cannabis Corp. TRUL TCNNF ("Trulieve" or "the Company"), a leading and top-performing cannabis company in the United States, today announced that it will begin adult-use sales at its affiliated Harvest dispensary in Napa, California on April 1. Located at 2449 N 2nd St., Trulieve's Harvest of Napa location will be among the first adult-use dispensaries to operate in Napa.
Napa's City Council approved a new ordinance on February 1 to allow adult-use cannabis retailers and manufacturers. Harvest of Napa was the first dispensary open to Napa patients in December 2018. The Napa dispensary now offers more than 90 strains of flower and recently was named "Best Dispensary" for the third time by Bohemian Magazine. The location also won the "Best Edibles" and "Best Vape Shop" categories.
"We applaud the City Council for expanding access to legal cannabis to Napa's adult residents and look forward to welcoming customers to the many health and well-being benefits of cannabis," said Kim Rivers, Chief Executive Officer of Trulieve. "As Trulieve continues to expand its retail presence in California, our team is committed to delivering outstanding experiences tailored to the distinct preferences of each community."
Additional Trulieve branded and affiliated dispensaries in California are located in Palm Springs, Downtown Palm Springs, Grover Beach, and Venice. For more information on store activations and locations, please visit trulieve.com/dispensaries/california.
Trulieve is an industry leading, vertically integrated cannabis company and multi-state operator in the U.S. operating in 11 states, with leading market positions in Arizona, Florida, and Pennsylvania. Trulieve is poised for accelerated growth and expansion, building scale in retail and distribution in new and existing markets through its hub strategy. By providing innovative, high-quality products across its brand portfolio, Trulieve delivers optimal customer experiences and increases access to cannabis, helping patients and customers to live without limits. Trulieve is listed on the CSE under the symbol TRUL and trades on the OTCQX market under the symbol TCNNF. For more information, please visit Trulieve.com.
