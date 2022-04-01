SHAREHOLDER ALERT: RAKOWER LAW PLLC INVESTIGATES CLAIMS ON BEHALF OF INVESTORS OF RENREN, INC. IN JUNE 2018

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rakower Law PLLC is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Renren Inc. ("Renren" or the "Company") who held shares of Renren in June 2018. RENN This investigation concerns an action pending in New York Supreme Court, New York County entitled, In re Renren, Inc. Derivative Litigation, Index No. 653594/2018.
The action includes allegations that Renren's officers and directors breached fiduciary duties owed to the Company in connection with a series of transactions in which Renren's investment portfolio was transferred to Oak Pacific Investments ("OPI") in exchange for an inadequate cash dividend paid to certain minority shareholders who did not receive shares in OPI. In a recent decision, the court concluded that those Renren shareholders as of June 21, 2018 who received dividends in connection with the OPI transaction are entitled to recover on any judgment or settlement in the action.
Rakower Law PLLC represents an investor with sizeable Renren holdings as of June 21, 2018 who intervened in the pending court action. If you held Renren common stock or American depositary shares ("ADS") on June 21, 2018 and received a cash dividend as a result, you are advised to contact Michael C. Rakower at mrakower@rakowerlaw.com or (212) 660-5550 to obtain additional information regarding this investigation.
ABOUT RAKOWER LAW PLLC
Rakower Law PLLC is a boutique commercial litigation firm located in New York City focusing on aggressively representing clients in complex commercial disputes. For more information visit: http://www.rakowerlaw.com.
CONTACT:
Michael C. Rakower
260 Madison Avenue, 15th Fl.
New York, NY 10016
mrakower@rakowerlaw.com
(212) 660-5550
SOURCE Rakower Law
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.