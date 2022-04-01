Limited Edition Art Collaboration between Jack Nicklaus and Lee Wybranski Released to Public

GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com auctioning from April 1-April 7, in honor of Augusta Week

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Nicklaus Companies and Lee Wybranski Studios today announced the limited edition of the first collaboration between Jack Nicklaus, the greatest golfer of all time, and renowned artist Lee Wybranski, known for his Major Championship posters. Wybranski's spectacular artwork celebrates Nicklaus' record six Masters wins, as part of his legendary career at Augusta.

Inspired by not only Nicklaus's memorable moments at Augusta but also his one-on-one conversation with the Golden Bear, Wybranski's creation is a watercolor painting that depicts iconic portraits of Jack from each of his record-setting six victories, set against the 12th Hole and Amen Corner. Wybranski spent more than 100 hours creating an iconic collectable that will be limited to only 86 units, in recognition of Nicklaus's historic 1986 win at Augusta. The prints—which will be signed by both Nicklaus and Wybranski—will be auctioned off starting today on GOLF.com. The top 86 bids at the end of the auction period on Thursday will secure one of the signed prints from the series.

"I have many special memories from the Masters, and Lee captured six of them in this painting," Nicklaus said. "As I told Lee, although I am not an artist, I believe that what I do in golf course design is similar. I look at a piece of land like a blank canvas and then create something I hope will be enjoyed for a very long time."

"When Jack and I spoke, it became quickly apparent that he has a love affair with Augusta and that the Masters holds a very important place to him and his family," commented Wybranski . "The personal stories he relayed left me with goosebumps and sent me immediately to my design table. While it took over 100 hours to create, it felt like it happened so fast."

"Jack is clearly a perfectionist, which added to the challenge," Wybranski said. "I feel that it is some of my most important work and I only hope that it does justice to all this remarkable man has accomplished."

"Jack's life and legacy is one of excellence, and this work of art by Lee Wybranski is in keeping with that tradition," Howard Milstein, Executive Chairman of the Nicklaus Companies said. "It is sure to become a classic, a fitting tribute to both the Golden Bear and the majesty of the Masters."

A Limited Edition of 86 Fine Art Prints are numbered and signed by Nicklaus and Wybranski. The Prints are vivid reproductions, with sculptural embossing used in the portraits and discreet touches of metallic gold throughout in honor of the Golden Bear. The auction of prints on GOLF.com will commence on Friday, April 1 at 9:00 a.m. and conclude on Thursday, April 7 at noon, following the ceremonial tee shot by Mr. Nicklaus.

More information can be found at: https://golf.com/lifestyle/bid-autographed-lithograph-jack-nicklaus-augusta/

About Nicklaus Companies

For 50 years, the mission of Nicklaus Companies has been to enhance the golf experience and to deliver quality branded products and services on a global basis that mirror the high standards established in the career and life of its Founder, Jack Nicklaus. The Nicklaus Companies businesses include golf-course design, the development of golf and real estate communities, and the marketing and licensing of lifestyle products worldwide under the iconic Jack Nicklaus and Golden Bear brands. Nicklaus Design, recognized as the world leader in golf course design, has created over 420 courses worldwide, open for play in 45 countries and 40 U.S states.

In 2007, Jack Nicklaus partnered with Howard Milstein to further the growth of the company and expand the branded businesses. In addition to institutionalizing the Nicklaus brands for the future, Milstein has instilled a personal philosophy of "A Brand That Gives Back," with products and partners committing to donations to help the Nicklaus Children's Health Care Foundation and other charities. A leading entrepreneur in the golf industry, Milstein also created 8AM Golf , a family of companies that also includes GOLF Magazine and GOLF.com , Miura Golf , Club Conex , True Spec Golf , GolfLogix and Chirp . All share a common mission to help players at all levels enjoy the game more. We leverage our winning heritage to achieve excellence, foster growth and champion social good. We activate modern strategies and techniques to enhance our customer's lives and match the high standards set in the career and life of Jack Nicklaus.

