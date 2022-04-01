IIROC Trading Halt - GPCC.P

VANCOUVER, BC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The following issues have been halted by IIROC:

Company: Green Panda Capital Corp.

TSX-Venture Symbol: GPCC.P

Further to TSXV Notice Dated: 2022-04-01

Reason: Pending receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Qualifying Transaction pursuant to Listings Policy 2.4

Halt Time (ET): 2022-03-15 @ 4:41 PM

