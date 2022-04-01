ñol

Notice from the Office of the Secretary - Ontario Securities Commission

by PRNewswire
April 1, 2022 3:39 PM | 1 min read

JIUBIN FENG and CIM INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC., File No. 2021-27

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Take notice of the following merits hearing date changes in the above named matter:

  1. the merits hearing scheduled to be heard on September 1, 2, 6, 7, 8, 9 and October 24, 2022 will not proceed as scheduled; and
  2. the merits hearing shall commence on September 14, 2022 and continue on September 15, 16, 19, 20, 21, and 22, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. on each day.

OFFICE OF THE SECRETARY
GRACE KNAKOWSKI
SECRETARY TO THE COMMISSION

SOURCE Ontario Securities Commission

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c0405.html

© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

