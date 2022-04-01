Worldwide Active Optical Cable Industry to 2027 - Featuring 3M, Amphenol and Broadcom Among Others

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Active Optical Cable Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global active optical cable market reached a value of US$ 2,176.5 Million in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach a value of US$ 8,223.5 Million by 2027 exhibiting a CAGR of 23.50% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Active optical cables are transceiver products that incorporate active electrical and optical components to receive and boost signals through fiber optical cables. These cables consist of multi-mode optical fiber, a transceiver, a control chip, and modules. They convert electrical signals into optical for the transmission of data and video communications over long and short distances between sources and displays. Active optical cables are widely used in personal computing, data centers, digital signage, consumer electronics, and high-performance computing. These cables are lightweight, help in reducing bulkiness, and offer higher bandwidth and enhanced performance with low power consumption. In comparison to attach copper cables, active optical cables eliminate the need for an external optical transceiver and offer resistance to electromagnetic interference.
Active Optical Cable Market Trends:
The increasing demand for consumer electronics across the globe is the one of the prime factors driving the market growth. In line with this, the increasing demand for lightweight and thinner designed active optical cables due to the miniaturization of consumer electronics that offer high-quality video resolution displays is favoring the market growth.
Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the introduction of network-function virtualization (NFV) and software-defined networking (SDN) that assist in reducing network power consumption and provide enhanced life cycles for network hardware, are providing a considerable boost to the market growth. Additionally, the widespread adoption of active optical cables due to their enhanced virtualized connectivity minimized errors and cost-effectiveness is positively impacting the market growth. Other factors, such as the significant growth in the telecom industry and implementation of various government initiatives to improve the network infrastructure, are creating a positive outlook for the market.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being 3M Company, Amphenol Corporation, Broadcom Inc., EMCORE Corporation, Fujitsu Limited, II-VI Incorporated, International Business Machines Corporation, Lumentum Operations LLC, Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc.), Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., TE Connectivity and The Siemon Company.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global active optical cable market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global active optical cable market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the connector type?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the technology?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the application?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global active optical cable market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Active Optical Cable Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Connector Type
6.1 QSFP
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 CXP
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 CDFP
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 CFP
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 SFP
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Others
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Technology
7.1 InfiniBand
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Ethernet
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
7.3 HDMI
7.3.1 Market Trends
7.3.2 Market Forecast
7.4 DisplayPort
7.4.1 Market Trends
7.4.2 Market Forecast
7.5 USB
7.5.1 Market Trends
7.5.2 Market Forecast
7.6 Others
7.6.1 Market Trends
7.6.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by Application
8.1 Data Center
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 High-Performance Computing
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Personal Computing
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Digital Signage
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Consumer Electronics
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
8.6 Others
8.6.1 Market Trends
8.6.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 3M Company
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Amphenol Corporation
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Broadcom Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.3.3 Financials
14.3.3.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.4 EMCORE Corporation
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Fujitsu Limited
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.5.3 Financials
14.3.5.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.6 II-VI Incorporated
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6.3 Financials
14.3.7 International Business Machines Corporation
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7.3 Financials
14.3.7.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.8 Lumentum Operations LLC
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.9 Molex LLC (Koch Industries Inc.)
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.9.3 SWOT Analysis
14.3.10 Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd.
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10.3 Financials
14.3.10.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.11 TE Connectivity
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 The Siemon Company
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
