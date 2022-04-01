Buell Current and Future Products Get Standing Ovation at Daytona

Buell showcased the Hammerhead and 1190 SX models currently in production while unveiling two new prototypes, the Baja DR and SuperTouring, announcing their entry into the off-road and touring segments while maintaining the brand's coveted DNA customers expect.

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Buell is Back mantra was reaffirmed and reinforced after a strong showing and enthusiastic response from consumers at Daytona Bike Week 2022.

"Thank You, Thank You, Thank You and now it's back to work," said Bill Melvin, CEO of Buell Motorcycle Co. "We were humbled by the wildly enthusiastic response from both the media and consumers at Daytona on our current and future models. Their encouragement and insistence to keep expanding the Buell brand into new segments while pushing the power envelope was clearly heard…so as it pertains to new product development - you ain't seen nothing yet!"

Buell showcased the Hammerhead and 1190 SX models currently in production while unveiling two new prototypes, the Baja DR and SuperTouring, announcing their entry into the off-road and touring segments while maintaining the brand's coveted DNA customers expect.

The Baja DR will boast the world's fastest production dirt bike with a 175hp liquid-cooled, 72-degree V-twin engine with 101 ft-lbs. of torque. Add to this the trellis frame, adjustable swing arm for a 66-72" wheelbase, industry-standard 37" seat height with 26.75-degree rake and you've got the makings for an unmatched top-of-the-market speed and performance dirt bike. Production is planned for early 2023.

The new SuperTouring model will possess the fastest touring bike in the marketplace producing an industry-leading 185hp. It retains Buell's famous Fuel in Frame handling but will exhibit a more upright riding position, variable mounting points for hard or soft bags and room for rider customization with aftermarket touring accessories. Production is planned for winter 2022.

Opportunities to reserve a production slot for the Hammerhead, 1190 SX, Baja DR, and SuperTouring models are available now by placing a $25 reservation at http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com. You'll receive a limited-edition Buell hat too!

"We were blown away by the reception of our future models and listened closely to our customers regarding their likes and dislikes," said Dean Guard, Chief Product Engineer at Buell Motorcycle Co. "They took the time to evaluate our products and provide us with insights, and we can't thank them enough for their passionate feedback and input. We will take this information back to our leadership team and make the necessary changes to continue to deliver products that exceed their expectations."

Buell is headed back more energized than ever to deliver more Hammerhead and SX models, make improvements and prepare to launch their new Baja DR and SuperTouring models and explore opportunities to expand into new product segments as well.

Daytona Bike Week only reaffirmed that Buell is back and delivering excitement at every turn.

For future Buell updates, follow our news page on our website and our social media pages.

Website: http://www.BuellMotorcycle.com

Email for Information: Info@BuellMotorcycle.com

