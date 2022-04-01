Get Ready for a Border Surge the Likes of Which Our Country Has Never Seen Before, Warns FAIR

WASHINGTON, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to the Biden administration's announcement that Title 42 will officially end on May 23:
"The Biden administration's decision to end Title 42 without an adequate back-up plan is yet another example of their contempt for public health, safety, and national sovereignty. This is an unprecedented invitation to chaos at the border.
"Having abandoned or sabotaged nearly every form of deterrence against illegal immigration as part of their political goal of open borders, the Biden administration's continued use of Title 42 has served as the only tool preventing nearly every border crosser from being released into the United States.
"Since the day President Biden was sworn in, open borders activists and policymakers within his administration have pressed for the elimination of Title 42. They viewed it not as an essential public health policy, but an obstacle to mass migration. They finally got their wish.
"From a public health perspective, maintaining Title 42 is fully justified. Nearly a million Americans have died from COVID, and new outbreaks are raging around the world. By the Department of Homeland Security's (DHS) own estimates, one million people would cross our borders within the first six weeks after Title 42 is canceled. Most of these people will be traveling in large groups and arriving from countries with low rates of vaccination.
"The Biden administration has no strategy to deter or prevent the massive wave of illegal immigration that they know is coming once Title 42 is lifted. Thus far, their only efforts are geared toward managing the crisis they plan to unleash on the American public.
"We all hope and pray that the day will come soon when Title 42 is no longer a necessary tool to protect public health. Likewise, the vast majority of Americans hope, pray and demand that the Biden administration honor its responsibility to secure our border and protect the public interest and safety by restoring the border and immigration enforcement policies they have systematically sabotaged."
Contact: Preston Huennekens, 202-328-7004 or phuennekens@fairus.org.
ABOUT FAIR
Founded in 1979, FAIR is the country's largest immigration reform group. With over 3 million members and supporters nationwide, FAIR fights for immigration policies that serve national interests, not special interests. FAIR believes that immigration reform must enhance national security, improve the economy, protect jobs, preserve our environment, and establish a rule of law that is recognized and enforced.
SOURCE Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR)
