Advancell Microspheres Launches New Website

DALLAS, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sekisui Specialty Chemicals, provider of multiple chemical solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its new website, www.Advancell.com. Advancell spheres are thermo-expandable microspheres that can be combined with a resin base to yield light weight, flexible materials like foam. The new Advancell website helps prospects, customers, and stakeholders find valuable information about Advancell microspheres in more intuitive and efficient way.
The multi-language site features information and graphics illustrating the compatibility of Advancell microspheres with multiple base resins and processing methods. The website features a new applications section, providing specific information on applications such as building materials, automobiles, daily living goods, and other specialty items. It will make it easier for customers to get technical details on their preferred application in their preferred language.
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals invites visitors to explore the new website. The latest information on products and availability will be added to the News section as it occurs.
Sekisui Specialty Chemicals' primary product is Selvol, a line of high-performance polyvinyl alcohol polymers and copolymers used in paper, adhesive, packaging, construction, personal care, and many other specialty formulations. The company also represents Durastream CPVC compounds and resins, Advancell expandable microspheres, and S-LEC BK polyvinyl acetal resins. Sekisui Specialty Chemicals is a subsidiary of the Sekisui Chemical Group, a multibillion dollar, global company that delivers a wide range of products and services to enrich people's lives. The company is comprised of core businesses and technologies in housing, social infrastructure, and chemical solutions. For more information, visit www.sekisui-sc.com/.
SOURCE Sekisui Specialty Chemicals
