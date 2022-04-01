RF CAPITAL REPORTS RECORD AUA OF $37.1 BILLION FOR MARCH 2022

TORONTO, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - RF Capital Group Inc. (the Company) RCG today reported record preliminary month-end assets under administration (AUA) of $37.1 billion as of March 31, 2022; an increase of $514 million from February 28, 2022. AUA is a key performance indicator and one of the financial measures used by management, investment advisors and the Company's shareholders to assess operating performance.
AUA ($ billions)
March 31, 2022
February 28, 2022
% Change Month-Over-Month
AUA1
$37.1
$36.6
+1.4%
1.
Assets under administration (AUA) is a measure of client assets and is common to the wealth management business. AUA represents the market value of client assets managed and administered by Richardson Wealth Limited, including U.S. RIA, off-book, and Connected Wealth assets on which the Company earns commissions and fees.
RF Capital Group Inc. is a TSX-listed RCG wealth management-focused company. Operating under the Richardson Wealth brand, the Company is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in Canada with $37.1 billion in assets under administration (as of March 31, 2022) and 20 offices across the country. The firm's Advisor teams are focused exclusively on providing strategic wealth advice and innovative investment solutions customized for high net worth or ultra-high net worth families and entrepreneurs. The Company is committed to maintaining exceptional fiduciary standards and has earned certification – determined annually – from the Center for Fiduciary Excellence for its Separately Managed and Portfolio Management Account platforms. Richardson Wealth has also been recognized as a Great Place to Work™ for the past three years, a Best Workplace for Women, a Best Workplace in Canada and Ontario, a Best Workplace for Mental Wellness, for Financial Services and Insurance, and for Hybrid Work. For further information, please visit www.rfcapgroup.com and www.RichardsonWealth.com.
SOURCE RF Capital Group Inc.
