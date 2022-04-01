United States Corporate Wellness Markets, 2021-2022 & 2027 - Growth in Individualized Self-Care, Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes, Growing Role of Wellness Champions

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "U.S. Corporate Wellness Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In-depth Analysis and Data-driven Insights on the Impact of COVID-19 Included in this U.S. Corporate Wellness Market Report

The corporate wellness market in US is expected to grow at a CAGR of 12.27% during 2022-2027.

U.S. CORPORATE WELLNESS MARKET SEGMENTATION

The health & risk assessment (HRA) program accounted for highest share in the market in 2021. However, demand for financial wellness programs is expected to witness highest CAGR during the forecast period owing to rising focus on savings investments in the US post COVID-19 pandemic.



Onsite model accounted for highest share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021. Larger companies are more likely to offer onsite services as they have access to more resources in terms of budgets, space, and personnel, unlike smaller companies that typically outsource them.



The media and technology industry accounted for over 18% share in the US corporate wellness market in 2021 and is anticipated to witness substantial growth during forecast period.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The US corporate wellness market witnesses moderate to high competition as it is an extremely fragmented market. However, many of these players operate in specific niches, driving down the intensity of competition.

However, vendors try to break price-based competition by relying upon value-added sales offerings that not only offer them a competitive advantage but potentially offer them better margins.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

In 2021, the Southern region accounted for highest share of the US corporate wellness market with majority of demand coming from states including Texas, Florida, Virginia, Georgia, and others.

MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND TRENDS

Growing Role of Wellness Champions

Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness

Use Of Technology to Improve Outcomes

Extension Of Wellness Programs to Families

Mental & Physical Health Awareness on social media

Key Vendors

Compsych

Wellness Corporate Solutions

Virgin Pulse

Provant Health Solutions

Other Prominent Vendors

Active Wellness

Aduro

Alyfe Wellbeing Strategies

American Specialty Health

Aquila

AYCO

Bank of America Merill Lynch

BaySport

Beacon Health Options

Best Money Moves

Brightdime

Brightside

BSDI

Castlight Health

Ceridian

Corporate Fitness Works

DHS Group

Edukate

Elite Wellness

Enrich

Even

EXOS

Financial Fitness Group

Financial Knowledge

FlexWage

HealthCheck360

HealthFitness

HealthTrax

Holberg Financial

Health Advocate

Integrated Wellness Partners

Karelia Health

Kersh Health

Kinema Fitness

LearnLux

LifeCents

LifeDojo

LifeStart

Limeade

LIVunLtd

Marino Wellness

Marathon Health

Mercer

NIFS

Money Starts Here

My Secure Advantage

The National Institute for Fitness and Sport (NIFS)

OptumHealth

Orriant

Payactiv

Power Wellness

Premise Health

Privia Health

Professional Fitness Management

Prudential Financial

Purchasing Power

Ramsey Solutions

Reach Fitness

Sonic Boom Wellness

Sprout

StayWell

Transamerica

Vantage Circle

Vitality Group

Wellable

Wellness Coaches USA

Wellsource

WellSteps

Wisdom Works Group

Woliba

Workstride

WTS International

Origin

BrightPlan

Savology

Sqwire

FinFit

Pro Financial Health

FutureFuel.io

Salary Finance

SoFi

GoPlan 101

The Financial Gym

PDHI

Novant Health

Sum180

Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2 Research Objectives



3 Research Process



4 Scope & Coverage

4.1 Market Definition

4.2 Base Year

4.3 Scope of the Study



5 Report Assumptions & Caveats

5.1 Key Caveats

5.2 Currency Conversion

5.3 Market Derivation



6 Market at a Glance



7 Introduction

7.1 Overview

7.2 State of Us Healthcare

7.3 Vendor & Employer Rights, Obligations, & Pricing Models

7.4 Regulatory Framework

7.5 Lifecycle Stage of Corporate Wellness Market in US

7.6 Growth Prospects

7.7 Supply Chain

7.8 American Workforce Analysis

7.9 Factors Influencing Demand: Healthy Eating Index

7.10 Employee Behavior Insights

7.1 Economic and Demographical Analysis

7.2 Key Decision Influencers

7.3 Impact of Covid-19



8 Market Opportunities & Trends

8.1 Growing Role of Wellness Champions

8.2 Data Analytics Increasingly Powering Wellness

8.3 Use of Technology to Improve Outcomes

8.4 Growing Reign of Ai

8.5 Extension of Wellness Programs to Families

8.6 Offering Solutions Under One Roof

8.7 Incorporation of Social Connectedness

8.8 Increasing Penetration of Telehealth

8.9 Mental & Physical Health Awareness on Social Media



9 Market Growth Enablers

9.1 Growing Focus on Improving Employee Wellbeing

9.2 Growth in Individualized Self-Care

9.3 Rise of Information Economy

9.4 Evolution of Value Proposition

9.5 Increase in Number of Working Hours

9.6 Broad Shift in Wellness Perspectives

9.7 Corporate Wellness Programs Reducing Load on Us Healthcare Systems

9.8 Hike in Attrition in US

9.9 Health Issues Due to Work Stress



10 Market Restraints

10.1 Remote Work and Increased Surveillance by Employers

10.2 Constant Struggle for Employee Engagement and Participation

10.3 Perceived High Cost of Wellness Programs

10.4 Wariness Regarding Misuse of Data

10.5 Counterproductive to Employee Health

10.6 Increased Sense of Anxiety

10.7 Singular Approach to Wellness

10.8 Lack of Gender-Specific Approach

10.9 Dearth of Cultural Support



11 Market Landscape

11.1 Market Overview

11.2 Market Size & Forecast

11.3 Industry

11.4 End-User

11.5 Incentive Program

11.6 Delivery

11.7 Type

11.8 Revenue Model

11.9 Program

11.10 Pest Analysis

11.11 Five Forces Analysis



12 Program

12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

12.2 Market Overview

12.3 Health & Risk Assessment (Hra)

12.4 Nutrition & Weight Management

12.5 Smoking Cessation

12.6 Fitness Services

12.7 Alcohol & Drug Rehab

12.8 Stress Management

12.9 Health Education Services

12.10 Financial Wellness

12.11 Other Corporate Wellness Services



13 Revenue Model

13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

13.2 Market Overview

13.3 Recurring Revenue Model

13.4 Seasonal Revenue Model



14 Delivery Model

14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

14.2 Market Overview

14.3 Onsite

14.4 Offsite



15 Incentive Programs

15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

15.2 Market Overview

15.3 Participatory Programs

15.4 Health-Contingent Programs



16 Type

16.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

16.2 Market Overview

16.3 Services

16.4 Technology



17 Industry

17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

17.2 Market Overview

17.3 Media & Technology

17.4 Healthcare

17.5 Financial Services

17.6 Manufacturing

17.7 Retail

17.8 Other End-Users



18 End-User

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Market Overview

18.3 Large Private Sector Businesses

18.4 Medium Private Sector Businesses

18.5 Public Sector Companies

18.6 Small Private-Sector Business

18.7 Non-Profit Organizations



19 Region

19.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

19.2 Regional Overview

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2npo8h

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets