Worldwide 2021 Cloud Technology Report Review - Quantitative Market Information, Analysis and Guidance

The global cloud-based contact centers market should reach $43.3 billion by 2026 from $14.0 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 25.3% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The global video conferencing market should reach $27.3 billion by 2026 from $12.5 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.9% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

The global VoIP services market should reach $102.5 billion by 2026 from $85.2 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.8% for the forecast period of 2021 to 2026.

We live in an era when knowledge-based economies are the norm. Information is a precious asset nowadays, and how we disseminate it affects how successful we are. We've come a long way in terms of how we communicate and trade information. Even so, the introduction of cloud technology solutions has been a game changer.



Cloud technology, or cloud computing, has revolutionized the way we store and distribute data. It has given users the ability to bypass the limitations of needing a physical device to share information, and it has opened a whole new world of online possibilities.



Cloud technology allows users to access and store data via the internet rather than a physical hard drive. Google Drive, iCloud or Dropbox are a few cloud technology services. These cloud-based services keep all the data solely on the internet, which allows users to save up space on devices and imparts other advantages in terms of facilitating data sharing and collaboration. Cloud hosting is made possible by cloud technology. As the name implies, companies that specialize in cloud computing host their own cloud service.



Research Reviews provide market professionals with concise market coverage within a specific research category. This 2021 Research Review of cloud technology provides a sampling of the type of quantitative market information, analysis, and guidance. This Research Review includes highlights and excerpts from the following reports published in 2021 -

IFT239A Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market.

IFT234A Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026.

IFT237A VoIP Services Market.

IFT232A Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Foreword



Chapter 2 Global Cloud-Based Contact Center Market (IFT239A)

Overview

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Methodology and Information Sources

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Introduction

Future of Cloud-Based Contact Centers

Market Dynamics

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market for Cloud-Based Contact Centers

Market Breakdown by Component

Overview

Solutions

Services

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Overview

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Breakdown by Organization Size

Overview

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 3 Video Conferencing: Global Markets to 2026 (IFT234A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Scope of Report

Reasons for Doing the Study

Intended Audiences

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Market Overview

Introduction

Current Market and Future Expectations

Evolution of Video Conferencing Technology

Impact of COVID-19 on the Market for Video Conferencing

Market Dynamics

Video Conferencing Technology Trends

Video Conferencing Advanced Protocols and Codecs

Implementation of Video Conferencing Using WebRTC

Patent Analysis

Video Conferencing Architecture

Some Video Conferencing Use Cases

Market Breakdown by Solution

Introduction

Hardware

Software

Services

Market Breakdown by Deployment Mode

Introduction

On-premise

Cloud

Hybrid

Market Breakdown by System

Introduction

Integrated System

Telepresence System

Desktop System

Service-based Video Conferencing Systems

Market Breakdown by Application

Introduction

Corporate Communications

Training and Development

Marketing and Client Engagement

Chapter 4 VoIP Services Market (IFT237A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Summary

Study Highlights

Market Overview and Background

Market Overview

What is VoIP?

How Does It Work?

Evolution of VoIP

Main Features of VoIP

Comparison of PSTN vs. VoIP

Advantages and Disadvantages of VoIP

Advantages of Using VoIP Services for Businesses, Consumers and Service Providers

VoIP Classification

Regulatory Challenges

Market Dynamics

Trends in VoIP Services

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

Market Breakdown by Call Type

Introduction

International VoIP

Domestic VoIP

Market Breakdown by Access Type

Introduction

Computer to Computer

Computer to Phone

Phone to Phone

Market Breakdown by Service Type

Introduction

SIP Trunking

Hosted IP PBX

Managed IP PBX

Market Breakdown by Medium

Introduction

Fixed

Mobile

Chapter 5 Global Data Warehouse as a Service Market (IFT232A)

Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Intended Audience

Geographic Breakdown

Summary and Highlights

Summary

Market and Technology Background

Evolution of the Data Warehouse Industry

Key Trends in Data Warehouse as a Service

Platform Comparison Chart

Benefits of Data Warehouse as a Service

Geographic Location of the Data Warehouse

Market Drivers

Market Restraints

Market Opportunity

Impact of COVID-19 on Data Warehouse as a Service Market

Regulatory Bodies for Data Warehouse as a Service Market

Market Breakdown by Type

Overview

Enterprise Data Warehouse

Operational Data Warehouse

Market Breakdown by Deployment Model

Overview

Public Cloud

Private Cloud

Hybrid Cloud

Market Breakdown by Application

Overview

Customer Analytics

Fraud Detection and Threat Management

Supply Chain Management

Asset Management

Others

Market Breakdown by Service

Overview

Data Integration and Migration

Data Cleaning

Administration, Support and Maintenance

