SUBARU OUTBACK ACHIEVES RECORD MARCH SALES

by PRNewswire
April 1, 2022 2:22 PM | 3 min read
  • Best March ever for Outback; 13.2% increase over last March
  • Subaru retails 4,047 units in March

MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) marked the beginning of spring with a best-ever March for the Outback. Monthly sales of 4,047 units closed the first quarter with a total of 10,704 vehicles sold.

Outback sales of 1,284 units marked a 13.2% or 105 unit increase over March 2021 sales, its previous best March. The 2022 Subaru Outback was named the Best 2-Row SUV in the 2022 autoTRADER.ca Awards. The publication noted its practicality, user and family-friendly features, and its "ready for adventure" attitude. The Subaru Outback also holds a 2022 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +, the 14th year in a row the nameplate has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK designation.

"A sign of our commitment to customers is an uncommon approach to always offering the highest quality products and services," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new and refreshed models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."

March 2022

 

4,047

Month's actual

5,386

Previous year (same month)

- 1,339

Difference

- 24.9%

MTD sales vs. STLY

10,704

2022 YTD

11,260

2021 YTD

- 556

Difference

- 4.9%

YTD sales vs. STLY

10,704

Q1 2022

11,260

Q1 2021

- 556

Difference

- 4.9%

Current quarter sales vs. STLY

About Subaru Canada, Inc.

Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.

SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/April2022/01/c2924.html

Posted In: automotiveSales ReportsTransportation/Trucking/RailroadPress Releases

