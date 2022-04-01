SUBARU OUTBACK ACHIEVES RECORD MARCH SALES

- Best March ever for Outback; 13.2% increase over last March
- Subaru retails 4,047 units in March
MISSISSAUGA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Subaru Canada, Inc, (SCI) marked the beginning of spring with a best-ever March for the Outback. Monthly sales of 4,047 units closed the first quarter with a total of 10,704 vehicles sold.
Outback sales of 1,284 units marked a 13.2% or 105 unit increase over March 2021 sales, its previous best March. The 2022 Subaru Outback was named the Best 2-Row SUV in the 2022 autoTRADER.ca Awards. The publication noted its practicality, user and family-friendly features, and its "ready for adventure" attitude. The Subaru Outback also holds a 2022 Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) TOP SAFETY PICK +, the 14th year in a row the nameplate has earned a TOP SAFETY PICK designation.
"A sign of our commitment to customers is an uncommon approach to always offering the highest quality products and services," said SCI chairman, president and CEO Yasushi Enami. "The next few months will be exciting with the introduction of several new and refreshed models, and we will continue to enhance the Subaru brand and customer experience."
March 2022
4,047
Month's actual
5,386
Previous year (same month)
- 1,339
Difference
- 24.9%
MTD sales vs. STLY
10,704
2022 YTD
11,260
2021 YTD
- 556
Difference
- 4.9%
YTD sales vs. STLY
10,704
Q1 2022
11,260
Q1 2021
- 556
Difference
- 4.9%
Current quarter sales vs. STLY
Subaru Canada, Inc. is a wholly owned subsidiary of Subaru Corporation of Japan. Headquartered in Mississauga, Ont., the company markets and distributes Subaru vehicles, parts and accessories through a network of 95 authorized dealers across Canada. For more information, please visit www.subaru.ca or www.pr.subaru.ca or follow @SubaruCanada on Twitter.
SOURCE Subaru Canada Inc.
