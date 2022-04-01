Special statement by President David Chartrand on Pope Francis' apology to Indigenous peoples of Canada

WINNIPEG, MB, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Winnipeg, MB, in the National Homeland of the Red River Métis – The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF), the National Government of the Red River Métis, also known as the Manitoba Métis, were relieved to hear of His Holiness, Pope Francis', apology to the Indigenous peoples of Canada today.
The timing of this apology could not be better as the MMF is leading a Red River Métis Delegation to Rome where a meeting is set to take place on April 21, 2022. I know many from our Nation have been waiting for this apology for many years. It is our hope that this apology, combined with an exclusive meeting between Pope Francis and the Red River Métis, will help begin the healing process and unite us on the journey of reconciliation and revitalization.
I want to assure our Citizens that one of the important messages we will carry forward to His Holiness is the urgency of coming to the Heart of the Homeland of the Red River Métis to bless the final resting place of our great leader, Louis Riel. His faith played a critical role in the evolution of our Nation. The Red River Métis, Riel's people, will begin to find peace and justice through this important act of reconciliation.
Now that His Holiness has issued an apology to all Indigenous peoples, we can now focus on the relationship between the Red River Métis and the Catholic Church, past, present, and future. I am proud to be leading this pilgrimage to meet the Holy Father, and we look forward to discussing the renewal of our longstanding relationship.
More details on this important journey will follow in the coming weeks.
Believe in Yourself; Believe in Métis.
The Manitoba Métis Federation (MMF) is the democratic government for the Manitoba Métis, also known as the Red River Métis, the origin and core of the Métis Nation. The Manitoba Métis are Canada's Negotiating Partners in Confederation and the Founders of the Province of Manitoba.
