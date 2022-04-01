Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, has developed a new list of the seven most important things to consider when diagnosed with alopecia.

With the events of the recent Academy Awards, Alopecia (hair loss) has become a popular topic. Charles E. Crutchfield III, M.D., board-certified dermatologist, has developed a list of the seven most important things to know when one has alopecia.

EAGAN, Minn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- "I see patients every day with alopecia. The term alopecia simply means hair loss. The treatment can be challenging, and alopecia can severely affect self-esteem. At Crutchfield Dermatology, we enjoy treating hair loss. We first determine the cause of the hair loss. We then develop alopecia treatments that attack the cause." Remarks Dr. Crutchfield

Dr. Crutchfield has developed a new list of the seven most important things to consider when diagnosed with alopecia:

1. Alopecia is only a general term for hair loss. To effectively treat hair loss, it is essential to determine the precise type of alopecia that you have.

2. Approximately 30% of all people will suffer from hair loss. You are not alone.

3. There are over 20 things that can cause alopecia, such as genetics (androgenetic alopecia), autoimmunity (alopecia areata, alopecia barbae, alopecia totalis, alopecia universalis), stress, childbirth (telogen effluvium/post-partum alopecia), nutritional deficiencies, inflammatory diseases of the scalp (psoriasis, seborrheic dermatitis, lupus, lichen planus that can cause frontal fibrosing alopecia and cicatricial alopecia) thyroid disease, anemia, hairstyles that pull the hair (traction alopecia), hormone imbalances, infections(ringworm), medications, chemotherapy treatments, nutritional deficiencies, radiation treatments, and many others.

4. Hair loss can be devastating to patients and can tremendously impact self-esteem and quality of life.

5. The most important thing for anyone suffering from hair loss is to see a board-certified dermatologist and determine the precise type of alopecia you have. Then you can develop a treatment plan that treats the type of alopecia you have.

6. Do not lose hope! Hair loss can almost always be treated, often with excellent results (see photos). See your dermatologist.

"We enjoy treating hair loss. We first determine the cause of the hair loss. We then develop alopecia treatments that attack the cause. We are extremely happy to offer combination therapies including steroids, uvb, platelet-rich plasma, finasteride, minoxidil, prostaglandins, hair-revive, and other novel and effective treatments for hair loss." Remarks Dr. Crutchfield

About Charles Crutchfield III MD

Charles E. Crutchfield III, MD is a board-certified dermatologist and clinical professor of dermatology at the University of Minnesota Medical School and a Benedict Distinguished Visiting Professor of Biology at Carleton College. He also has a private practice, Crutchfield Dermatology in Eagan, MN. He received his MD and Master's Degree in molecular biology and genomics from the Mayo Clinic. He has been selected as one of the top 10 dermatologists in the United States by Black Enterprise magazine. Minnesota Medicine recognized Dr. Crutchfield as one of the 100 Most Influential Healthcare Leaders in Minnesota. Dr. Crutchfield specializes in skin-of-color and has been selected by physicians and nurses as one of the leading dermatologists in Minnesota for the past 18 years. He is the team dermatologist for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings, Timberwolves, Wild, and Lynx. Dr. Crutchfield is an active member of both the American and National Medical Associations and president of the Minnesota Association of Black Physicians. He can be reached at CrutchfieldDermatology.com or by calling 651-209-3600.

Crutchfield Dermatology is a proud member of Doctors for the Practice of Safe and Ethical Aesthetic Medicine (DPSEAM).

http://www.CrutchfieldDermatology.com

Media Contact

Kelly McGuire, Crutchfield Dermatology, +1 (651) 209-3600, kellym@crutchfielddermatology.com

Twitter, Facebook

SOURCE Crutchfield Dermatology