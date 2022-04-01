Makor Group First in CME's Micro Ether Futures

International brokerage's crypto footprint marked by $10,000 block trade in London
CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Makor Group ("Makor"), a full-service financial services firm for institutional investors, announced the first trade-in options on CME Micro Ether futures (MET). The transaction was a block trade executed on March 31, 2022, in London.
On March 28, the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) Group announced that it would offer options on the micro futures contracts of the two largest cryptocurrencies by market capitalization: Bitcoin (BTCUSD) and Ether (ETHUSD). Each micro futures contract will be worth 1/10 the price of the underlying token. Trading micro-Bitcoin and Ether futures options is available 24/7 on the CME platform. On March 31, Makor executed a block trade in options on the new digital asset product.
"Digital asset markets continue to evolve, and we are well-positioned to be a first mover in the largest advances of the industry," said Ian Epstein, Global Head of Digital Assets at Makor Group and President of Enigma Securities. "Micro Ether futures and options offer our clients more flexibility enabling both industry growth and broadening of the flexibility in service we offer to our clients."
This week's transaction showcases Makor's unique position and ability to trade in both traditional and cryptocurrency markets for its investors.
For more information on Makor, visit www.makor-capital.com.
About Makor
The Makor Group ("Makor") is an international brokerage and investment banking firm established in March 2011 by Michael Halimi and Avi Bouhadana, two ex-senior managers at Cantor Fitzgerald Europe. Makor is authorized and regulated by the FCA and Makor's core business is to provide financial securities research and execution to institutional investors across a spectrum of products, including Cash Equities, Fixed Income Derivatives, FX, and Digital Assets.
With offices in New York, Dallas, London, Paris, Geneva, Gibraltar, Monaco, Tel Aviv, Singapore, and Melbourne, and over 200 group employees, Makor offers its clients 24-hour global trading providing a single point of contact for more than 90 execution venues in cash equities only. Aside from Makor-branded entities, the group includes the Oscar Gruss & Son, Inc. brokerage based in New York and Makor's cryptocurrency arm, Enigma Securities. In addition, in June 2021, Makor acquired the Churchill Capital brokerage business which expanded its offering in New York and London, and added offices in Monaco, Melbourne, and Singapore.
Makor has also recently expanded into investment banking, advising on origination and execution of M&A and capital markets transactions. Makor provides its clients with original and innovative trading ideas specializing in risk arbitrage, special situations, relative value, and event-driven opportunities for clients and regularly ranks in the Top 3 of buy-side research surveys.
Contact
Julie Ferris-Tillman
Vice President, IDPR
(256) 457-8786
333287@email4pr.com
SOURCE Makor Group
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.