Radiance Technologies Wins Three Comparably Awards

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Radiance Technologies, a rapidly-growing small business defense contractor, is pleased to announce that it won awards for Best Company Outlook, Best Engineering Teams, and Best Operations Teams from Comparably, one of the fastest-growing culture and career monitoring sites in the U.S.

"These three awards highlight Radiance's success in creating a strong, employee-centric culture that empowers our Employee-Owners to provide superior support to our customers," said Radiance CEO Bill Bailey.

Comparably's quarterly awards honor the nation's top-rated companies based on anonymous employee feedback reported throughout the year across a variety of categories. Radiance has now won six awards from Comparably, with 2022 being its second year winning Best Engineering Teams.

"Radiance Technologies has proven itself this year to be an exemplary leader with a bright outlook, according to employee feedback," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Its recognition on the engineering and operations lists is also a testament to the organization's commitment to their people and workplace culture."

Radiance Technologies is an employee-owned small business prime contractor founded in 1999. Radiance has over 950 employee-owners across the United States serving the Department of Defense, national intelligence community and other government agencies. From concepts to capabilities, Radiance leads the way in developing customer-focused solutions in the areas of cyber security, systems engineering, prototyping and integration as well as operational and strategic intelligence including scientific and technical intelligence.

Comparably (www.comparably.com) is a leading workplace culture and corporate brand reputation platform with over 15 million anonymous employee ratings on 70,000 companies. With the most comprehensive data on large and SMB organizations in nearly 20 different workplace categories – based on gender, ethnicity, age, experience, industry, location, education – it is one of the most used SaaS platforms for employer branding and a trusted third party site for workplace culture and compensation.

