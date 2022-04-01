Charter to Hold Webcast to Discuss First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

STAMFORD, Conn., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR (the "Company" or "Charter") will host a webcast on Friday, April 29, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (ET) to discuss financial and operating results for the quarter ended March 31, 2022. A press release reporting such results will be issued at 7:00 a.m. ET that day.
The webcast can be accessed live via the Company's investor relations website at ir.charter.com. The webcast will be archived at ir.charter.com approximately two hours after completion of the webcast.
About Charter
Charter Communications, Inc. CHTR is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 32 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.
For small and medium-sized companies, Spectrum Business® delivers the same suite of broadband products and services coupled with special features and applications to enhance productivity, while for larger businesses and government entities, Spectrum Enterprise provides highly customized, fiber-based solutions. Spectrum Reach® delivers tailored advertising and production for the modern media landscape. The company also distributes award-winning news coverage, sports and high-quality original programming to its customers through Spectrum Networks and Spectrum Originals. More information about Charter can be found at corporate.charter.com.
