Kalamazoo Valley Community College Celebrates Community College Month

Together with the nearly 1,000 other community colleges across the country, Kalamazoo Valley will celebrate Community College Month during April.

KALAMAZOO, Mich., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Together with the nearly 1,000 other community colleges across the country, Kalamazoo Valley will celebrate Community College Month during April. This month-long campaign was designed to improve awareness about the economic, academic and equity advantages of attending community colleges and to break the stigma associated with public two-year colleges.

Community College Month is an opportunity to demonstrate not only that community colleges, like Kalamazoo Valley, should be the first choice of many college-bound students, but also why community colleges are first-class institutions that are vital to our local and state economies.

Community colleges are a uniquely American educational model designed to guarantee access to affordable, high-quality higher education for all. They serve as an on-ramp to bachelor's, master's and higher-level degrees for many students and particularly for the most demographically and socioeconomically diverse students.

The credentials earned by our students prepare them to transfer to four-year universities or to fill in-demand careers in fields including healthcare, skilled and professional trades, technology, culinary arts, art and new media and much more.

"I am proud of the impact that our students and graduates have on the communities we serve," said college president L. Marshall Washington, Ph.D. "More than 300,000 students have enrolled at the college since its founding in 1966 and many of our graduates stay in the area after degree completion and help to make the region prosperous and growing."

Commenting on college employees, Washington said, "Kalamazoo Valley Community College employees are among the most dedicated individuals in higher education, our faculty and staff are top notch. Students frequently comment on the helpfulness of our staff and the quality of instruction they receive at Kalamazoo Valley."

During the month of celebration, special events and activities have been planned, many are open to the public. For an up-to-date list visit http://www.kvcc.edu/ccmonth.

Throughout the month, video-taped messages from students, alumni, employers, donors and faculty and staff members will be presented on area media and on the college's YouTube Channel at https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=d_O2-uIoNbA&list=PL-Ipd2-IBNq9UKeGIBplt7hE0brju7-1R.

The summer semester at Kalamazoo Valley begins on May 9 and registration opens on March 7. Fall semester begins on Sept. 7 with registration opening on April 4. For more information go to http://www.kvcc.edu.

Established in 1966, Kalamazoo Valley Community College offers certificate programs in more than 50 areas of study and associate degrees in 60 others. These include business, healthcare, human and public service, and technical occupations, culinary arts and brewing training. It has four Kalamazoo, Mich., locations, including the Texas Township Campus, the Groves Campus, the Arcadia Commons Campus and the Bronson Healthy Living Campus. Classes are available during the day, evening, online and weekends.

Media Contact: Linda Depta

Executive Director of KVCC Foundation

Director of Fund Development

269.488.4821 or ldepta@kvcc.edu

Media Contact

Dawn Kemp, Kalamazoo Valley Community College, 269.488-4685, dkemp@kvcc.edu

SOURCE Kalamazoo Valley Community College