PetMeds® To Help Pet Parents Prevent Heartworm with Heart of Gold Giveaway

Most pet parents know that cats and dogs need heartworm protection, but may not realize why year-round protection is necessary. In honor of Heartworm Awareness Month, and to help our with your pet's heartworm prevention needs, PetMeds® is giving away a $100 gift certificate.

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heartworm disease is one of the deadliest health conditions that affect dogs and cats. With the wide availability of heartworm preventative medications, it's also one of the most preventable. Pet parents who may have skipped doses or delayed their prescription renewal due to busyness and overwhelm may not realize just how important - and easy - it is to keep their pets protected.

Cats and dogs only get heartworm from the bite of an infected mosquito. While mosquitoes are primarily active during hot, humid weather, they can attack pets anytime it's 50 degrees Fahrenheit or warmer, and can even live indoors. Heartworm cases are recorded in all fifty states.

Most heartworm preventatives take the form of a topical spot-on treatment or a tasty chewable tablet that's given monthly. Preventative products contain active ingredients that eliminate heartworm larvae from the bloodstream before they can mature into disease-causing adult heartworms. Since preventatives work by killing larvae picked up the previous month, it's important to give them year-round.

"Heartworm prevention eliminates not only heartworm, but also other internal parasites like whipworms and roundworms, and some even kill fleas and ticks too," says Larissa Schenck, Director of Marketing at PetMeds®. "Giving them year-round is one of the easiest things you can do to protect your pet's health."

