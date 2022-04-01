The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:

Sony Perron, currently Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada, becomes President of Shared Services Canada, effective April 4, 2022.

Scott Jones, currently Federal Lead, Proof of Vaccine Credentials, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, becomes Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada and, concurrently, Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada, effective April 11, 2022.

Brigitte Diogo, currently Vice-President, Health Security and Regional Operations Branch, Public Health Agency of Canada, becomes Deputy Commissioner of the Canada Revenue Agency, effective April 11, 2022.

Jean-Guy Forgeron, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Fisheries and Harbour Management, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, becomes Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, effective April 4, 2022.

The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Paul Glover, President of Shared Services Canada, on his retirement from the Public Service, and thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians.

