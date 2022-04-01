The Prime Minister announces changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service

OTTAWA, ON, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - The Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, today announced the following changes in the senior ranks of the Public Service:
Sony Perron, currently Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada, becomes President of Shared Services Canada, effective April 4, 2022.
Scott Jones, currently Federal Lead, Proof of Vaccine Credentials, Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada, becomes Executive Vice-President of Shared Services Canada and, concurrently, Associate Deputy Minister of Public Services and Procurement Canada, effective April 11, 2022.
Brigitte Diogo, currently Vice-President, Health Security and Regional Operations Branch, Public Health Agency of Canada, becomes Deputy Commissioner of the Canada Revenue Agency, effective April 11, 2022.
Jean-Guy Forgeron, currently Senior Assistant Deputy Minister, Fisheries and Harbour Management, Fisheries and Oceans Canada, becomes Executive Vice-President of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency, effective April 4, 2022.
The Prime Minister took the opportunity to congratulate Paul Glover, President of Shared Services Canada, on his retirement from the Public Service, and thanked him for his dedication and service to Canadians.
Biographical Notes
This document is also available at https://pm.gc.ca
SOURCE Prime Minister's Office
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.