DelNova to Advance ReViVox™, A Groundbreaking Rescue Drug to Reverse Botulinum Toxin Neuromodulator Complications

DelNova announces advances in the development of the First ever product to reverse complications arising from botulinum toxins, such as BOTOX®, Dysport®, XEOMIN®, and Jeuveau®, US patent and launch of STARTENGINE equity crowdfunding.

SAN DIEGO and CHICAGO, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DelNova, a biopharmaceutical company targeting unmet medical needs, by developing clinically validated molecules linked to advances in drug delivery, announced today that the company is making substantive progress in developing the first ever product to reverse complications arising from administration of botulinum toxin neuromodulators, such as BOTOX®, Dysport®, XEOMIN®, and Jeuveau®. According to the syndicated research firm Fortune Business Insights, the worldwide market for botulinum toxins worldwide is nearly $5 billion and growing steadily; however, potential side effects currently hinder industry growth [https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/industry-reports/botulinum-toxin-market-100996]

Mary Gardner, CEO & Founder, is pleased to announce that Steve Yoelin, MD., has joined DelNova as its Chief Medical Strategist. Dr. Yoelin is based in Orange County, CA, and has 20 years of minimally invasive medical aesthetics experience. Dr. Yoelin is a leading practitioner, researcher, and trainer of neuromodulators, dermal fillers, and other medical aesthetic products. "DelNova's drug technology addresses an important, unmet need in the botulinum toxin market, and I am excited to work alongside the DelNova team in order to improve the experiences of aesthetic and therapeutic patients alike," Dr. Yoelin said. Although complications may be transient (lasting weeks to months), undesirable muscle paralysis caused by botulinum toxins is a serious and significant quality-of-life issue.

DelNova is committed to medical and scientific excellence. Dr. Sameer Shah, Chief Scientist, recently presented the results of the company's proof-of-concept studies at the 15th Annual Symposium on Botulinum Research, which was held on August 18-19, 2021, and organized by the Botulinum Research Center at the Institute of Advanced Sciences in North Dartmouth, MA.

DelNova was recently awarded U.S. Patent No. 11,129,822 (Treating of Side-Effects Resulting from Chemodenervation) to protect our product position. The patent is pending in other key markets worldwide.

In order to further develop its products, DelNova has launched an equity-crowdfunding campaign with one of the top funding portals in the U.S., https://www.startengine.com/DELNOVA , Mary Gardner, CEO, looks forward to continuing to lead the company's pursuit of FDA authorization of this novel and unique product. "I am thrilled to participate in the process of democratizing early-stage investments by making this exemplary business opportunity available to all. This fundraise will enable DelNova to further develop ReViVox™. The product candidate ReViVox™, will empower both patients and physicians in their use of botulinum toxins in order to achieve more youthful appearance, or better quality of life through the treatment of medical conditions addressable by botulinum toxins.

DelNova, Inc. is a privately held biopharmaceutical company developing innovative therapeutics using clinically validated molecules linked to advances in drug delivery to solve unmet medical needs. The company's lead clinical candidate, ReViVox™, is designed for the rescue of complications caused by off-target muscle paralysis following aesthetic and medical neurotoxin therapies, specifically botulinum toxins type A (e.g., Botox®). For more information please visit https://delnova.net/about-delnova/

