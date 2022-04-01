Mediaplanet and Tori Kelly Team Up to Close the Learning Gap for All

Mediaplanet's "Future of Education" campaign, found within USA TODAY and online, helps shed light on upcoming trends in the education space and how technology is bridging the digital divide.

NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mediaplanet today announces the launch of its March edition of "Future of Education." This campaign will provide a robust guide on upcoming trends and programs in education. The mission of this campaign is to educate readers on the importance of a quality and equitable education while providing solutions to the target audience of parents, teachers, and education decisionmakers. This campaign will act as a full 360º guide for parents, teachers, and education professionals on the upcoming trends in the education space and how technology is helping to close the learning gap for all.

In the campaign, cover star Tori Kelly talks about the importance of diversity in literature and how parents can engage with their children through reading to help them achieve self-love at a young age. "I wanted to inspire other kids to embrace what makes them unique and to love themselves," Kelly says, explaining that she had felt like an outsider until sixth grade, when her mom taught her to love her curly hair.

The campaign will also touch on the importance of implementing classroom technology to navigate hybrid learning environments, such as Google Education's new adaptive learning technology. According to Shantanu Sinha, head of Google for Education, "As students come back into schools, it's exceedingly important that we meet them where they are."

The "Future of Education" campaign is being published within USA TODAY in the New York, Los Angeles, Denver, Chicago, Washington DC/Baltimore, Pittsburgh, Cleveland, Dallas, and Houston markets, with a circulation of approximately 150,000 copies and an estimated readership of 450,000. The digital component is distributed nationally, through a vast social media strategy and across a network of top new sites and partner outlets. To explore the digital version of the campaign, click here.

This campaign was made possible with the support of Google Education, Astound, Positive Action, Phonak, Broadcom Foundation, City Year, Hoot Reading, the National PTA, the School Superintendents Association, Room to Read, We Need Diverse Books, Barbara Bush Foundation for Family Literacy, the American Library Association, Reading is Fundamental, International Literacy Association, Hearing Health Foundation, Charnaie Gordon, Tori Kelly, the U.S. Department of Education, and many more.

About Mediaplanet

Mediaplanet specializes in the creation of content marketing campaigns covering a variety of industries. We tell meaningful stories that educate our audience and position our clients as solution providers. Our unique ability to pair the right leaders with the right readers, through the right platforms, has made Mediaplanet a global content marketing powerhouse. Our award-winning stories have won the hearts of countless readers while serving as a valuable platform for brands and their missions. Just call us storytellers with a purpose. Please visit http://www.mediaplanet.com for more on who we are and what we do.

Press Contact:

Claire Hines

claire.hines@mediaplanet.com

(646) 755-7952

Victoria Melland

victoria.melland@mediaplanet.com

(646) 979-2840

Media Contact

Donna Nuriel, Mediaplanet, 3053007088, donna.nuriel@mediaplanet.com

SOURCE Mediaplanet