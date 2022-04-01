Canada and the Skeetchestn Indian Band move forward on the construction of a traditional pit home and museum facility

Support line for those affected by missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people

For immediate emotional assistance, call 1-844-413-6649. You can also access long-term health support services such as mental health counselling, community-based emotional support, cultural services, and some travel costs to see Elders and traditional healers.

SAVONA, BC, April 1, 2022 /CNW/ - Crown–Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada

Today, the Honourable Marc Miller, Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations and Kukpi7 (Chief) Darrel Draney of the Skeetchestn Indian Band announced $825,000 in funding to support the construction of a traditional pit home and museum facility for the Skeetchestn Indian Band. The funding announced through the new Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities program will help the Skeetchestn Indian Band celebrate and teach others about their culture, and highlight the role of women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ in their community.

The need for safe, culturally relevant spaces was identified in the Final Report of the National Inquiry into Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls, which called for all Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people to be provided with barrier-free, permanent and meaningful access to their cultures and languages. Indigenous groups have also expressed the need for these spaces as a key component of self-determination.

Budget 2021 announced $108.8 million over two years for the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, which supports Indigenous communities in re-establishing and revitalizing cultural spaces. This investment is part of the Federal Pathway to Address Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People—the Government of Canada's contribution to the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Girls, Women and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

The Government of Canada remains committed to ending gender-based violence and recognizes that this is critical to advance reconciliation with Indigenous Peoples across Canada.

Quotes

"Cultural spaces like the traditional pit home and museum facility will create safe, meaningful access to language, culture and connection for the Skeetchestn community. This announcement marks another step in the response to the MMIWG Calls for Justice, which call upon all governments to prioritize safe and meaningful access to culture and languages for Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people."

The Honourable Marc Miller

Minister of Crown–Indigenous Relations

"Skeetchestn Indian Band looks forward to the construction of a museum and traditional pit home adjacent to our health centre on Highway 1. This new addition to our community will be a celebratory gathering place. A place of learning, a place of recognition and a place of pride. This landmark will be a promise to all missing, murdered Indigenous women, children and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people, that we ARE actively working towards a safer, more inclusive community for all, regardless of one's religious beliefs, race or identity."

Kukpi7 (Chief) Darrel Draney

Skeetchestn Indian Band

Quick facts

Through the Cultural Spaces in Indigenous Communities Program, Crown−Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada is allocating $825,000 toward the construction of a traditional pit home and museum facility.

toward the construction of a traditional pit home and museum facility. The Government of Canada continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan.

continues to work with provinces, territories, Indigenous organizations, families, Survivors and communities across the country to make progress on the Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women, Girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ People National Action Plan. The Federal Pathway is the Government of Canada's contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of Canada's efforts—now and in the future—to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people.

contribution to the National Action Plan and outlines the Government of efforts—now and in the future—to end the gender-based violence and systemic racism responsible for missing and murdered Indigenous women, girls and 2SLGBTQQIA+ people. The National Action Plan was co-developed by

the National Family and Survivors Circle



representatives of First Nations, Inuit, Métis and Indigenous grassroots organizations



Indigenous, provincial and territorial governments



Indigenous urban and 2SLGBTQQIA+ leaders.

