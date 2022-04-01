Atlanta Gas Light reminds communities to "Call Before You Dig" during Safe Digging Month

ATLANTA, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Warmer temperatures have finally arrived and before customers spring into outdoor home projects, Atlanta Gas Light is reminding communities to "Call Before You Dig" in honor of Safe Digging Month this April.
Atlanta Gas Light encourages customers to dial 811 to have underground utility lines marked before any digging project. This includes fence installation, paving projects, or installing a pool. It also applies to professional excavators when performing any work such as tunneling, grading, boring or blasting. Contacting 811 is also recommended for smaller, manual jobs such as planting trees or installing mailboxes.
To protect underground utilities and help ensure communities stay safe and connected, Atlanta Gas Light offers the following safe digging guidelines:
- Contact 811 Before You Dig: Before starting an outdoor digging project, contact 811 or visit georgia811.com to request having underground utility lines marked at least three days prior to digging. This service is free and required by law.
- Allow the Required Time for Marking: After contacting 811, allow time for the underground utility lines to be marked before digging. The approximate location of the lines will be marked with color-coded spray paint, flags or stakes that correspond to the utility. The natural gas markings will be yellow.
- Respect the Marks: Only use hand digging tools in areas near the utility line markings.
- Excavate Carefully: Make sure the marks remain visible during the project. If the markings are no longer visible, contact 811 to have lines remarked. If a natural gas line is damaged accidentally or the distinctive rotten-egg odor associated with natural gas is present, call 911 or the Atlanta Gas Light 24-hour emergency phone line at 1-877-427-4321 from a safe location.
Atlanta Gas Light's Safe Digging Arcade is another way for families to learn more about the importance of safe digging. Complete all eight activities to become a Safe Digging champion! The arcade uses science, engineering, technology and math (STEM) to educate children about how their families can stay safe and avoid damaging a utility line when digging around their homes.
Atlanta Gas Light is one of four natural gas distribution companies of Southern Company Gas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Southern Company SO. Atlanta Gas Light provides natural gas delivery service to more than 1.6 million customers in Georgia. In operation since 1856, the company is one of the oldest corporations in the state. For more information, visit atlantagaslight.com.
Southern Company Gas is a wholly owned subsidiary of Atlanta-based Southern Company SO, America's premier energy company. Southern Company Gas serves approximately 4.3 million natural gas utility customers through its regulated distribution companies in four states with approximately 666,000 retail customers through its companies that market natural gas. Other nonutility businesses include investments in interstate pipelines, asset management for natural gas wholesale customers and ownership and operation of natural gas storage facilities. For more information, visit southerncompanygas.com.
SOURCE Atlanta Gas Light
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
