Insights on the Cable Management Global Market to 2027 - by Product, Material, End-user and Region

The global cable management market reached a value of US$ 22.85 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, the publisher expects the market to reach US$ 36.06 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2022-2027. Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, we are continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic on different end use industries. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.
Cable management refers to the process of handling the wiring systems of a building or a complex. It utilizes electrical conduit systems, trays, ladders, electrical raceways, cable glands, connectors, floor ducts and boxes to track the running cables. It is used for routing and branching cables in multiple directions, protecting wiring components and eliminating trip hazards. It is also utilized for tracking physical networks, reassigning surplus resources and improving the life cycle of data assets. Cable management offers enhanced power supply protection and improved aesthetics and access control. As a result, it finds extensive applications across various industries, including information technology (IT), construction, healthcare, manufacturing, marine, telecommunication and energy.
The increasing commercialization of renewable energy across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, the rising demand for steel, rigid metal, flexible metallic and polyvinyl chloride (PVC) conduits in various industries is providing a thrust to the market growth. These conduits are used for indoor and outdoor applications and exhibit advantageous corrosion-resistant properties.
In line with this, the widespread adoption of high-performance data and communication cabling systems is also contributing to the growth of the market. Cable management systems are integrated into the entertainment and lighting control systems of smart homes.
Additionally, the increasing utilization of data centers in organizations is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Cable management systems enable the enterprises to store and transmit large volumes of data produced by advanced data computing machines, sensors and equipment. Other factors, including extensive infrastructural development, especially in the emerging economies, along with the implementation of favorable government policies, are anticipated to drive the market toward growth.
Competitive Landscape:
The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being ABB Ltd, Atkore International, Chatsworth Products Inc., Eaton Corporation PLC, Enduro Composites Inc., HellermannTyton Group PLC (Aptiv PLC), Houston Wire & Cable Company (Omni Cable LLC), Legrand, Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc., Panduit Corporation, Prysmian S.p.A., and Schneider Electric SE.
Key Questions Answered in This Report:
- How has the global cable management market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?
- What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global cable management market?
- What are the key regional markets?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the product?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the material?
- What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?
- What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?
- What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?
- What is the structure of the global cable management market and who are the key players?
- What is the degree of competition in the industry?
Key Topics Covered:
1 Preface
2 Scope and Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Introduction
4.1 Overview
4.2 Key Industry Trends
5 Global Cable Management Market
5.1 Market Overview
5.2 Market Performance
5.3 Impact of COVID-19
5.4 Market Forecast
6 Market Breakup by Product
6.1 Cable Trays
6.1.1 Market Trends
6.1.2 Market Forecast
6.2 Cable Raceways
6.2.1 Market Trends
6.2.2 Market Forecast
6.3 Cable Conduits
6.3.1 Market Trends
6.3.2 Market Forecast
6.4 Cable Connectors and Glands
6.4.1 Market Trends
6.4.2 Market Forecast
6.5 Cable Carriers
6.5.1 Market Trends
6.5.2 Market Forecast
6.6 Cable Lugs
6.6.1 Market Trends
6.6.2 Market Forecast
6.7 Cable Junction Box
6.7.1 Market Trends
6.7.2 Market Forecast
6.8 Others
6.8.1 Market Trends
6.8.2 Market Forecast
7 Market Breakup by Material
7.1 Metallic
7.1.1 Market Trends
7.1.2 Market Forecast
7.2 Non-Metallic
7.2.1 Market Trends
7.2.2 Market Forecast
8 Market Breakup by End User
8.1 IT and Telecommunication
8.1.1 Market Trends
8.1.2 Market Forecast
8.2 Construction
8.2.1 Market Trends
8.2.2 Market Forecast
8.3 Energy and Utility
8.3.1 Market Trends
8.3.2 Market Forecast
8.4 Manufacturing and Automation Industry
8.4.1 Market Trends
8.4.2 Market Forecast
8.5 Others
8.5.1 Market Trends
8.5.2 Market Forecast
9 Market Breakup by Region
10 SWOT Analysis
11 Value Chain Analysis
12 Porters Five Forces Analysis
13 Price Analysis
14 Competitive Landscape
14.1 Market Structure
14.2 Key Players
14.3 Profiles of Key Players
14.3.1 ABB Ltd
14.3.1.1 Company Overview
14.3.1.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.1.3 Financials
14.3.1.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.2 Atkore International
14.3.2.1 Company Overview
14.3.2.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.2.3 Financials
14.3.2.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.3 Chatsworth Products Inc.
14.3.3.1 Company Overview
14.3.3.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4 Eaton Corporation PLC
14.3.4.1 Company Overview
14.3.4.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.4.3 Financials
14.3.4.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.5 Enduro Composites Inc.
14.3.5.1 Company Overview
14.3.5.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.6 HellermannTyton Group PLC (Aptiv PLC)
14.3.6.1 Company Overview
14.3.6.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.7 Houston Wire & Cable Company (Omni Cable LLC)
14.3.7.1 Company Overview
14.3.7.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8 Legrand
14.3.8.1 Company Overview
14.3.8.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.8.3 Financials
14.3.8.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.9 Leviton Manufacturing Co. Inc.
14.3.9.1 Company Overview
14.3.9.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.10 Panduit Corporation
14.3.10.1 Company Overview
14.3.10.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11 Prysmian S.p.A.
14.3.11.1 Company Overview
14.3.11.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.11.3 Financials
14.3.11.4 SWOT Analysis
14.3.12 Schneider Electric SE
14.3.12.1 Company Overview
14.3.12.2 Product Portfolio
14.3.12.3 Financials
14.3.12.4 SWOT Analysis
