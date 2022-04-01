Bringing "Hope" To Ukranians With A Beacon Of Candle Light

Scent-Sations Inc., creator of Mia Bella's Gourmet Candles, has announced a new Limited Edition candle to directly support the refugees of the war in Ukraine symbolizing hope, peace and solidarity. Donations from the sale of this candle will go directly to them.
WILKES-BARRE, Pa., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Scent-Sations, Inc., creator of Mia Bella's Gourmet Candles has announced a new Limited Edition candle to support the refugees of the war in Ukraine and symbolizes hope, peace and solidarity.
On sale now, proceeds from the sales of this new candle, "Hope for Ukraine" are being donated to help support Ukraine refugees. Donations from the sale of this candle will go directly to them.
Long known for its commitment to various charities, Scent-Sations, Inc. has donated tens of thousands of dollars over the past decade to Make A Wish Foundation, Children's Miracle Network, Susan G. Komen For The Cure, and dozens of military charities and their families.
Scent-Sations, Inc. CEO Bob Scocozzo, one of the company's owners had this to say:
"Our distributors know we have helped make a difference by donating to many charities in the past. Recently I started getting emails and phone calls asking me if we had any plans for creating a special candle to benefit the victims of the war in Urkaine. I told them we would take massive action quickly, and that I was confident that our distributors as well as our customers would step up to help make a difference."
This Limited Edition "Hope for Ukraine" 16oz jar candle has bright yellow wax, and features the National Flower of Ukraine, Sunflowers, as the floral fragrance. The label is blue and yellow and features pictures of sunflowers.
Candles may be purchased online from http://www.miabella.net or from any one of thousands of independent distributor web sites for $21.95 plus a flat $7.95 (US) shipping charge regardless of quantity ordered. Proceeds from the sale of each candle will be donated towards the relief efforts to help those affected.
For additional information, please direct all inquiries to Bob Scocozzo, CEO of Scent-Sations, Inc. by email or by calling 570-704-4700.
Media Contact
Bob Scocozzo, Scent-Sations, Inc., 1 570-704-4700, bob@scent-team.com
Pete Canavan, PJC Services, LLC, 570-288-3536, pjc@pjcservices.com
SOURCE Scent-Sations, Inc.
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.