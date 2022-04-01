Bringing "Hope" To Ukranians With A Beacon Of Candle Light

Scent-Sations Inc., creator of Mia Bella's Gourmet Candles, has announced a new Limited Edition candle to directly support the refugees of the war in Ukraine symbolizing hope, peace and solidarity. Donations from the sale of this candle will go directly to them.

On sale now, proceeds from the sales of this new candle, "Hope for Ukraine" are being donated to help support Ukraine refugees. Donations from the sale of this candle will go directly to them.

Long known for its commitment to various charities, Scent-Sations, Inc. has donated tens of thousands of dollars over the past decade to Make A Wish Foundation, Children's Miracle Network, Susan G. Komen For The Cure, and dozens of military charities and their families.

Scent-Sations, Inc. CEO Bob Scocozzo, one of the company's owners had this to say:

"Our distributors know we have helped make a difference by donating to many charities in the past. Recently I started getting emails and phone calls asking me if we had any plans for creating a special candle to benefit the victims of the war in Urkaine. I told them we would take massive action quickly, and that I was confident that our distributors as well as our customers would step up to help make a difference."

This Limited Edition "Hope for Ukraine" 16oz jar candle has bright yellow wax, and features the National Flower of Ukraine, Sunflowers, as the floral fragrance. The label is blue and yellow and features pictures of sunflowers.

Candles may be purchased online from http://www.miabella.net or from any one of thousands of independent distributor web sites for $21.95 plus a flat $7.95 (US) shipping charge regardless of quantity ordered. Proceeds from the sale of each candle will be donated towards the relief efforts to help those affected.

For additional information, please direct all inquiries to Bob Scocozzo, CEO of Scent-Sations, Inc. by email or by calling 570-704-4700.

Media Contact

Bob Scocozzo, Scent-Sations, Inc., 1 570-704-4700, bob@scent-team.com

Pete Canavan, PJC Services, LLC, 570-288-3536, pjc@pjcservices.com

SOURCE Scent-Sations, Inc.