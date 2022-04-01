Nicholas Hune-Brown and The Walrus win 2022 Canadian Hillman Prize

Torstar/National Observer investigation and Radio-Canada receive Honourable Mentions

TORONTO, March 15, 2022 /CNW/ - The Sidney Hillman Foundation announces today the 12th annual Canadian Hillman Prize is awarded to Nicholas Hune-Brown and The Walrus for their impactful and far-reaching investigation "The Shadowy Business of International Education."

Hune-Brown's investigative reporting reveals, for the first time, the extent of the exploitation and suffering of foreign students enticed into Canada's multi-billion dollar international student programs at post-secondary institutions.

It uncovers the unscrupulous practices of international education agents who often lure impoverished families into wagering everything on exorbitant tuition in exchange for the promise of a better life. But as Hune-Brown uncovered, the foreign students' precarious status in Canada makes them vulnerable to exploitation by employers, difficulties at school, depression and isolation, and sometimes even suicide.

"The breadth and depth of this original investigation, and the power of its hard-hitting yet compassionate storytelling, truly embodies the spirit of Hillman," said judge Garvia Bailey. "It is my sincerest hope this reporting leads to meaningful and lasting changes to protect international students and their families."

The Hillman judges also recognized two entries with honourable mentions:

TorStar/Toronto Star and National Observer's "Friends with Benefits" series by Noor Javed, Steve Buist, Sheila Wang and Emma McIntosh, is an enterprising and trenchant investigation into the controversial connections between politicians and real estate developers involved in Ontario's proposed Highway 413 and Bradford Bypass.

Radio-Canada-Enquête's "They Stole My Fertility," by Sylvie Fournier and Judith Plamondon, exposes how some women in Quebec and western Canada are coerced into sterilization while in labour. The practice is banned in many jurisdictions and is one the journalists discovered has historic and modern-day connections to colonialism and racism.

"Great investigative journalism requires tireless dedication to uncovering hard truths and the courage to hold those in power accountable," said Alex Dagg, Canadian Board Member of the Sidney Hillman Foundation and Airbnb's Regional Policy Director at Airbnb for Canada and North-East U.S. "This year's Hillman winners epitomize these ideals, and the critical role investigative reporting has in safeguarding our society and strengthening our democracy."

The Sidney Hillman Foundation will host an in-person event with limited capacity and Covid19 precautions on March 31 at 6pm.

The Sidney Hillman Foundation honours excellence in journalism in service of the common good. The U.S Hillman Prizes have been awarded annually since 1950 and the Canadian Hillman Prize since 2011.

