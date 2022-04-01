Turkey Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Markets Report 2022-2026: Ride Sharing Companies are Building Partnerships with Fintechs to Introduce Mobile App-based Payments

DUBLIN, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Turkey Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The prepaid card market (value terms) in Turkey increased at a CAGR of 11.6% during 2017-2021. Over the forecast period of 2022 to 2026, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 13.6%, increasing from US$10.36 billion in 2022 to reach US$17.22 billion by 2026.

With the thriving e-commerce market fueled by the COVID-19 outbreak, the Turkish economy saw a transformation in the payment trends. Notably, the Turkish payment market aims to become cashless by 2023. Also, the Turkish financial authorities are taking various initiatives to drive e- payments, such as the national QR code, known as the Turkish QR Code, in August 2020.



Strong growth of the Turkish e-commerce market also widened the prepaid card market's growth opportunity



The e-commerce market in Turkey recorded strong growth with the rising pandemic and reached new heights in 2021. According to the publisher, the e-commerce sales in Turkey increased more than 65% annually during this period. Moreover, with the increasing awareness and rising usage of contactless payment methods, the publisher expects, with an environment well suited for innovation and entrepreneurship. Additionally, a large young population that is eager to adopt the cashless initiatives, the country will witness a surge in prepaid card adoption in the next four to eight quarters.



Ride sharing companies are building partnerships with fintechs to introduce mobile app-based payments



With the country adopting cashless initiatives, technology firms are partnering with taxi firms and banking providers to explore a convenient payment method where the taxi drivers will not need any separate point of sale (POS) terminal or any other additional hardware to receive payments.

In August 2021, Turkish taxi firm, Taxi 724 piloted a software POS (sPOS) solution provided by Payneer Technology. The technology will enable NFC enabled Android devices to make contactless payment through an app. The company also partnered with Yapi Kredi bank to facilitate consumers.

, Turkish taxi firm, Taxi 724 piloted a software POS (sPOS) solution provided by Payneer Technology. The technology will enable NFC enabled Android devices to make contactless payment through an app. The company also partnered with Yapi Kredi bank to facilitate consumers.

bank to facilitate consumers. The app will be accompanied by a prepaid card, where the collected money can be transferred and used to withdraw cash from ATMs or making card payments.

Digitized transit card has provided momentum to the growth of prepaid cards in Turkey



With contactless payments gaining popularity during the pandemic, transit cards are being digitized. For instance,

In November 2021 , BELBIM AS, one of the subsidiaries of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), created a secure and convenient digital card called Digital Istanbulkart with the renewed mobile application known as Mobil Istanbulkart.

, BELBIM AS, one of the subsidiaries of Istanbul Metropolitan Municipality (IBB), created a secure and convenient digital card called Digital Istanbulkart with the renewed mobile application known as Mobil Istanbulkart. This mobile app with the virtual card has features such as password, fingerprint scanning, and face recognition technology.

Moreover, the digital card can be used in many areas, from transportation to online shopping together with campaign opportunities.

Payguru partnered with Iyzico to launch Direct Carrier Billing

In November 2021, Turkey-based mobile payments company, Payguru, partnered with Iyzico, provider of virtual Point of Sale solutions (POS) in Turkey, to launch Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for digital wallet top-ups.

, -based mobile payments company, Payguru, partnered with Iyzico, provider of virtual Point of Sale solutions (POS) in , to launch Direct Carrier Billing (DCB) for digital wallet top-ups. This solution will provide consumers, especially the unbanked and underbanked population, to top up the 'Pay with Iyzico' wallet through DCB.

Scope

Companies Mentioned

Carrefour SA

Consumer Co-operative Union (CCU)

Landmark Group

Emke Group

Damas International Ltd

T Choithram & Sons

Sharaf DG LLC

Inter Ikea Systems BV

Turkey Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Turkey Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments

Retail Shopping (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Travel (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Entertainment and Gaming (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Restaurant (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Recharge and Bill Payment (Value, Volume, Avg. Value)

Turkey Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness

Load Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop, 2016 - 2025

Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories

Turkey Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Turkey Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics, 2016 - 2025

Transaction Value Trend Analysis

Transaction Volume Trend Analysis

Average Value per Transaction

Number of Cards

Turkey Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends

By Age Group

By Income Group

By Gender

Turkey General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Turkey Gift Card Market Size and Forecast

Gift Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Gift Card

By Closed Loop Gift Card

By Retail Consumer Segment

By Corporate Consumer Segment

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Retail Categories

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Gifting Occasion

Gift Card Market Share Analysis by Purchase Location

Turkey Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Turkey Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute

By Open Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

By Closed Loop Teen and Campus Prepaid Card

Turkey Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Turkey Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Turkey Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Turkey Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

By Retail

By Small Scale Business Segment

By Mid-Tier Business Segment

By Enterprise Business Segment

By Government Segment

Turkey Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Turkey Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Turkey Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast

Turkey Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast

Turkey Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9vvegj

