Legendary Oregon Brand Alibi Cannabis Launches 1st Pre-Rolls

Alibi Cannabis, a woman-owned craft cannabis farm, today announced their first line of premium pre-rolls curated for Oregon's discerning cannabis consumer. Made with 100% handcrafted flower, Alibi's new Mariposa pre-rolls celebrate empowered, edgy females with the sexy NFT, Mariposa Takes Flight, on the packaging.
PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alibi Cannabis, a woman-owned craft cannabis farm, today announced their first line of premium pre-rolls curated for Oregon's discerning cannabis consumer. Made with 100% handcrafted flower, Alibi's new Mariposa pre-rolls celebrate empowered, edgy females with the sexy NFT, Mariposa Takes Flight, on the packaging.
Alibi Cannabis co-founder and CEO, Marianne Cursetjee talks about the company's new brand. "Our new line of premium pre-rolls intentionally focuses on art and beauty. Over the past two years, it's become more and more important to find glimmers of light and joy. We hope people take a moment, enjoy the smoke, and look for the beauty around them."
Mariposa Pre-Rolls Cultivars:
Alibi Cannabis is launching its Mariposa pre-rolls with the following cultivars:
- Rainbow Crush https://alibicannabis.com/rainbow-crush/
- Lava Cake https://alibicannabis.com/lava-cake/
- Grape Octane https://alibicannabis.com/grape-octane/
- GMO Glue https://alibicannabis.com/gmo-glue/
Additional cultivars will be released in the future.
SKUs, Pricing, and Availability:
Alibi Cannabis Mariposa pre-rolls are available now and come in a package of ten half-gram joints. Mariposa pre-rolls can be purchased in select dispensaries in Oregon, including:
- https://greenmartpdx.com/
- https://thebudhouse.com/
- https://www.burntriverfarms.com/
- https://www.smoothroots.org/
About Alibi Cannabis: Founded in 2017, Alibi Cannabis is a woman-owned craft cannabis company based in Portland, Oregon. Known for their top shelf handcrafted flower, Alibi Cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail. Alibi Cannabis produces unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. The company's signature cultivars include Purple Runtz,Pink Rozay, and GMO Glue. With a distribution network across the state, Alibi Cannabis is available in licensed retailers throughout Oregon. To learn more and find retail locations and finely crafted branded merchandise, visit https://alibicannabis.com/ or follow on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/alibicannabis/.
###
Media Contact
Marianne Cursetjee, Alibi Cannabis, 1 503-714-6191, info@alibicannabis.com
SOURCE Alibi Cannabis
© 2022 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Ad Disclosure: The rate information is obtained by Bankrate from the listed institutions. Bankrate cannot guaranty the accuracy or availability of any rates shown above. Institutions may have different rates on their own websites than those posted on Bankrate.com. The listings that appear on this page are from companies from which this website receives compensation, which may impact how, where, and in what order products appear. This table does not include all companies or all available products.
All rates are subject to change without notice and may vary depending on location. These quotes are from banks, thrifts, and credit unions, some of whom have paid for a link to their own Web site where you can find additional information. Those with a paid link are our Advertisers. Those without a paid link are listings we obtain to improve the consumer shopping experience and are not Advertisers. To receive the Bankrate.com rate from an Advertiser, please identify yourself as a Bankrate customer. Bank and thrift deposits are insured by the Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. Credit union deposits are insured by the National Credit Union Administration.
Consumer Satisfaction: Bankrate attempts to verify the accuracy and availability of its Advertisers' terms through its quality assurance process and requires Advertisers to agree to our Terms and Conditions and to adhere to our Quality Control Program. If you believe that you have received an inaccurate quote or are otherwise not satisfied with the services provided to you by the institution you choose, please click here.
Rate collection and criteria: Click here for more information on rate collection and criteria.