Legendary Oregon Brand Alibi Cannabis Launches 1st Pre-Rolls

PORTLAND, Ore., April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Alibi Cannabis, a woman-owned craft cannabis farm, today announced their first line of premium pre-rolls curated for Oregon's discerning cannabis consumer. Made with 100% handcrafted flower, Alibi's new Mariposa pre-rolls celebrate empowered, edgy females with the sexy NFT, Mariposa Takes Flight, on the packaging.

Alibi Cannabis co-founder and CEO, Marianne Cursetjee talks about the company's new brand. "Our new line of premium pre-rolls intentionally focuses on art and beauty. Over the past two years, it's become more and more important to find glimmers of light and joy. We hope people take a moment, enjoy the smoke, and look for the beauty around them."

Mariposa Pre-Rolls Cultivars:

Alibi Cannabis is launching its Mariposa pre-rolls with the following cultivars:

Rainbow Crush https://alibicannabis.com/rainbow-crush/

Lava Cake https://alibicannabis.com/lava-cake/

Grape Octane https://alibicannabis.com/grape-octane/

GMO Glue https://alibicannabis.com/gmo-glue/

Additional cultivars will be released in the future.

SKUs, Pricing, and Availability:

Alibi Cannabis Mariposa pre-rolls are available now and come in a package of ten half-gram joints. Mariposa pre-rolls can be purchased in select dispensaries in Oregon, including:

About Alibi Cannabis: Founded in 2017, Alibi Cannabis is a woman-owned craft cannabis company based in Portland, Oregon. Known for their top shelf handcrafted flower, Alibi Cannabis is grown with decades of passion, experience and attention to detail. Alibi Cannabis produces unique strains that are slowed cured for a consistent user experience. The company's signature cultivars include Purple Runtz,Pink Rozay, and GMO Glue. With a distribution network across the state, Alibi Cannabis is available in licensed retailers throughout Oregon. To learn more and find retail locations and finely crafted branded merchandise, visit https://alibicannabis.com/ or follow on Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/alibicannabis/.

