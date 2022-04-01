The Population Health Leaders Network Invites Healthcare Stakeholders to Collaborate on Addressing Social Determinants of Health

The Population Health Leaders Network (PHLN), powered by The Kinetix Group, announced it is actively seeking partners across all healthcare sectors to drive awareness and accelerate the development of effective solutions around Social Determinants of Health (SDOH).
NEW YORK, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ --Due to the increased urgency with efforts to address Social Determinants of Health (SDOH), the Population Health Leaders Network (PHLN) announced it is actively seeking partners across all healthcare sectors who are interested in collaborating on this area of need. The PHLN, powered by The Kinetix Group, connects healthcare leaders to promote and accelerate the adoption of innovative population health models.
SDOH are a range of social, environmental, and economic factors that can influence health status. Factors include nutritious food, affordable and accessible housing, quality education and opportunities for meaningful employment. They often have a much greater impact on health outcomes, disparities, healthcare utilization and costs than the actual delivery of health services. The COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated health disparities which in turn has caused an increased focus on these factors as determinants. This has largely been driven by the renewed emphasis the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) placed on addressing SDOH across its programs to ensure health equity is embedded in care delivery.
The PHLN also recognized the need to address SDOH in its respective health systems and communities. Network members are responding by prioritizing this topic area to drive awareness and accelerate the development and adoption of effective solutions. To advance this goal, the PHLN will collaborate to:
- Identify and share best practices
- Assess innovative approaches and interventions
- Engage in pilot opportunities aimed towards improving health equity throughout the nation
To learn more about the PHLN and ways to engage or collaborate around addressing SDOH, please visit the PHLN website: http://www.phlnetwork.org or contact Mindy Olivarez at mailto:MindyO@thekinetixgroup.com [MindyO@thekinetixgroup.com __title__ null].
Reference: Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services. CMS Issues New Roadmap for States to Address the Social Determinants of Health to Improve Outcomes, Lower Costs, Support State Value-Based Care Strategies. Published January 7, 2021. Accessed February 22, 2022. https://www.cms.gov/newsroom/press-releases/cms-issues-new-roadmap-states-address-social-determinants-health-improve-outcomes-lower-costs#_ftn1.
About The Population Health Leaders Network
The PHLN connects healthcare leaders to accelerate the adoption of innovative population health models nationwide through best practice sharing, identification of new approaches to care delivery, and the development of real-world evidence led by experts from some of the country's most prestigious healthcare organizations. The network represents national health systems committed to driving change, collaborating around best practices, and guiding leading-edge pilot opportunities.
Media Contact
Julia Mills, The Kinetix Group, 1 9737526477, jmills@thekinetixgroup.com
SOURCE The Population Health Leaders Network
