WithSecure™ off to strong start and wins managed detection and response partnership with Fortune 500 company

HELSINKI, April 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- WithSecure™, formerly F-Secure Business, has earned a multi-year contract from a global Fortune 500 company. The agreement to provide WithSecure™ Countercept, an award-winning managed detection and response (MDR) service, was closed just shortly after raising EUR77 million to fund the growth strategy of the newly launched corporate security brand.
"WithSecure's start is a tremendous success and I couldn't be more pleased," said WithSecure™ President and CEO, Juhani Hintikka. "Our unique positioning as the ideal security partner for large enterprises is attracting investors and resonating with companies. Our managed detection and response service is the perfect way to deliver these capabilities to organizations that need a team of professionals ready to counter highly-skilled threat actors 24/7."
The UK-based Fortune 500 company chose Countercept to take advantage of WithSecure's reputation as a reliable cyber security partner providing solutions that are fit for today's and tomorrow's threats. The new partner was also attracted to the service's ability to provide visibility into their networks to help them improve their security posture.
"Offering measurable security outcomes instead of a tick-the-box product has been perceived as one of our key values," said Tim Orchard, Executive Vice President for WithSecure™ Solutions. "We're excited to welcome another organization to the list of global enterprises that recognize the value of Countercept's world-class cyber defense capabilities. This partnership also strengthens our position as leading MDR provider from Europe."
More information on WithSecure™ is available on its website: www.withsecure.com.
About WithSecure™
WithSecure™, formerly F-Secure Business, is cyber security's reliable partner. IT service providers, MSSPs and businesses – along with the largest financial institutions, manufacturers, and thousands of the world's most advanced communications and technology providers – trust us for outcome-based cyber security that protects and enables their operations. Our AI-driven protection secures endpoints and cloud collaboration, and our intelligent detection and response are powered by experts who identify business risks by proactively hunting for threats and confronting live attacks. Our consultants partner with enterprises and tech challengers to build resilience through evidence-based security advice. With more than 30 years of experience in building technology that meets business objectives, we've built our portfolio to grow with our partners through flexible commercial models.
WithSecure™ Corporation was founded in 1988, and is listed on NASDAQ OMX Helsinki Ltd.
WithSecure™ media relations
Adam Pilkey
+358406378859
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/withsecure/r/withsecure--off-to-strong-start-and-wins-managed-detection-and-response-partnership-with-fortune-500,c3538268
SOURCE WithSecure
