Architectural Design Competition for MNBAQ's Future Espace Riopelle

QUÉBEC CITY, April 1, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec (MNBAQ) is opening a new chapter in its history with the official launch of an architectural competition for the design of the future Espace Riopelle pavilion, which will be located at the heart of Quebec City's Plains of Abraham.

MNBAQ invites architects to submit their application by April 29, 2022, at 14:00 PM, and thus use their creativity to enrich the 21st century heritage of Quebec's capital city. This new building will propel MNBAQ into the future, by creating a true crossroads, a gathering place at the center of its museum complex. It will also make it possible to completely renew the visitor's experience by placing people at the center of this new adventure, in a place that will promote encounters in addition to increasing accessibility to MNBAQ's National Collection, and by offering Riopelle's oeuvre a world-class showcase.

Proud to promote and preserve Quebec art from all periods, from ancient to contemporary art, in addition to ensuring the presence of international art within its walls, this large-scale project will allow MNBAQ to better serve its mission, while simultaneously contributing to achieving its vision of a living and innovative museum – a museum on a human scale.

MNBAQ aims at achieving the highest level of architectural excellence, by significantly marking Quebec City's landscape while still remaining in perfect symbiosis with its surrounding environment. The future building will not only highlight the beauty and richness of the site and the heritage buildings that surround it; it will also establish unprecedented links with new audiences, thus having a major impact on current and future generations.

A Contest in Two Phases

The competition will take place in two phases aimed at establishing a dialogue between the architecture firms' teams, MNBAQ and the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation, in order to develop ideas towards a better project.

In Phase 1, the competition will allow to identify teams with the conceptual and technical capacities to carry out this project. Architects are invited to submit a qualification file, including a conceptual approach and relevant achievements. At the beginning of May, the jury will select four proposals as finalists for Phase 2.

In Phase 2 of the competition, finalists will be asked to develop their functional solution, while taking into consideration the project's requirements as well as its technical and budgetary constraints. At the end of this exercise, the level of progress of the requested sketches will make it possible to finalize the design of the winner's project with MNBAQ and the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation's team, and above all to appreciate the quality and depth of the reflection undergone by the selected firm. An integrated design process will also be undertaken. The jury's final choice will be announced at the end of August 2022.

An Exceptional Jury

Starting in May, the competition will bring together a jury made up of seven members with complementary backgrounds and expertise, including four renowned architects from Quebec and elsewhere in North America and Europe.

Marie-Chantal Croft is a Canadian architect recognized for her many achievements, including Quebec City's Théâtre Le Diamant, and whose expertise is related to the construction or renovation of buildings in complex environments.

Alain Fournier is a Quebec architect that has designed many buildings internationally. For several years, he has devoted himself to projects north of the 55th parallel in northern environments.

Manon Gauthier is the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation's Executive Director. A renowned cultural and philanthropic leader in Quebec and Canada, she has contributed to the development of many organizations at the national and international levels.

Dominique Jakob is a French architect with rich international experience. Her firm, Jakob+MacFarlane, is recognized for its playful and innovative vision, its specialization in issues related to winter weather as well as its sensitivity to sustainable development.

Georges Leahy is a retired architect with a solid backgroung in the renovation of heritage buildings in Quebec City, including the Îlot du Palais and the Petit Séminaire de Québec.

Jean-Luc Murray is MNBAQ's Director General. He has a multifaceted experience in the field of museology, where he has held various positions in the sectors of education, conservation, exhibition design as well as organization management.

Ronna Tulgan Ostheimer is Education Director of the Sterling and Francine Clark Art Institute in Massachusetts. She is an expert in the development of targeted audiences whose work has been recognized by her peers in American, Canadian and European museums.

The jury will be responsible for making an impartial and informed choice of a winning concept from a diverse selection of proposals.

MNBAQ Thinks Big and Looks Towards the Future

This major $42.5 million project will become a reality thanks to a unique partnership between the Government of Québec, MNBAQ and the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation. The Government of Québec is contributing $20 million for the creation of Espace Riopelle, to which is added an exceptional donation from patrons of the Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation of $20 million for the construction of the new pavilion. The MNBAQ Foundation has also committed $2.5 million to the project thanks to the contribution of the private sector. A major fundraising campaign will also be launched in the summer of 2022, amongst other fundraising activities, to raise funds and promote this large-scale project. The inauguration of Espace Riopelle, scheduled for 2025, will be the culmination of the celebrations surrounding Jean Paul Riopelle's centenary. The building will permanently house the largest public collection of Riopelle works in the world, enhanced thanks to a recent historic donation of collections from Jean Paul Riopelle Foundation founders.

Additional Information About the Competition

For more information regarding this architectural design competition, candidates are invited to write to the following email address: concours@amiotbergeron.com.

Candidates can access the official competition documents on the website of the Government of Québec's electronic tendering system, SEAO, at: https://www.seao.ca.

The Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec is a state corporation funded by the Gouvernement du Québec.

SOURCE Musée national des beaux-arts du Québec